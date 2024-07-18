Celebrity

Cardi B Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Amid Speculation

Cardi (Kinda) Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Following Baby Bump Fueling Fourth Of July Footage

Published on July 18, 2024

Cardi B is finally addressing the rumors she’s pregnant with her third child following weeks of speculation, kinda.

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

The rapper and her husband, Offset, breaking up and getting back together again is nothing new, so when the couple reconciled after their split at the top of 2024, fans didn’t really think anything of it. As the months went by, however, some folks started to speculate that the reason Cardi went back to the Migos member yet again is because the pair are expecting their third child together.

Over the past few weeks, in particular, eagle-eyes fans have noticed what they think is a growing baby bump, only further fueling pregnancy rumors. The whispers reached their peak on the Fourth of July, when Cardi wore a form-fitting white tank top after weeks of wearing loose-fitting clothes.

Still, the “Be Careful” rapper has never commented on the rumors until now.

On Monday, July 15, Cardi was talking to her fans as they debated when her sophomore album would finally drop. While she was active, one fan asked the star about the ongoing pregnancy rumors, but they misspelled a vital word.

“Hey Bardi are you perganant,” they wrote, to which Cardi snarkily replied, “No I’m not perganant.”

While this could be taken as a way to finally shut down the rumors, it seems like it could be a calculated move from Cardi. As many people pointed out, she chose to misspell “perganant” just like the fan, purposefully responding to that tweet instead of the hundreds that spelled the word correctly.

TLDR; Even though Bardi isn’t “perganant,” she could still be *pregnant!

If she is, in fact pregnant, there could be a number of reasons Bardi doesn’t want to tell the world about it just yet.

Not only are her fans–and the rest of the world–over her constantly going back to Offset following multiple breakups, but they’re also tired of waiting for her album! Knowing the former reality star is could be getting ready for baby no. 3 could definitely throw off the album rollout, so Cardi could be waiting for the right time to break the news to her followers.

BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red & Jordan Ward

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Whatever the case, if she is expecting, she’ll tell the world when she’s ready.

