The BET Experience is back, and they brought out the real heavy hitters.

The culture’s biggest night is upon us, and its most celebrated artists are all set to hit the stage. Rappers Cardi B, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Shaboozey and others have already made appearances at this year’s BET Experience.

Cardi took to the stage to perform her biggest hits and fans of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper seem to believe that her set featured a special guest.

The artist opted for an oversized jersey fit, which fueled more speculation of another child on the way for she and on-again, off-again husband, Offset.

Shaboozey brought his #1 single, “Tipsy,” to the experience along with libations.

Gunna also hit the stage to tear down the house with his jams and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Self-love advocate NLE Choppa also showed up with his hips poised for thrusting, per usual. The recent Cassius cover star is always ready for his moment.

Grammy winner Coco Jones also hit the stage to perform and remind fans that her debut album is still on its way.

What Fans Can Expect At The 2024 BET Awards

Announcements are still being made about who will hit the stage at the televised awards, and the Hot Girl Coach is slated to kick off the night’s festivities. Still reveling in the success of her Hot Girl Summer Tour and the release of her new album, Megan Thee Stallion will welcome us to the BET Awards on June 30.

She’ll also be joined by Summer Walker, Tyla, Victoria Monet, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, GloRilla, Latto and Will Smith.

The Academy Award winner will perform his new track, “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and The Sunday Service Collective.

Of course, everyone is waiting to see which artists will be tapped to pay tribute to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Honoree. Usher‘s signature silky vocals may be a tall order for some of the new R&B crooners, but we won’t be able to hear them over our own couch vocals anyway.