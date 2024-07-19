Cardi Castigation: Belcalis Blasts Joe Budden To The Audio Abyss After He Claims She’s Never Dropping An Album–‘You Don’t Know S***’

Cardi B is NOT the one to play with!

It’s been six years since Cardi dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, so it’s no secret why everyone is skeptical of a sophomore album ever coming out. One skeptic in particular, Joe Budden, made it clear that he’s not expecting the follow-up ever to drop, insisting the rapper will just be a “single artist” for the entirety of her career.

Though the podcast host is far from the only one making these claims, Cardi was not happy with his assertion, responding to his criticism during a X Spaces session on Thursday, July 18. She even brought things back to her days working at a strip club in New York, claiming the retired rapper used to be “high as f**k on coke” when he came into her job.

“Bro I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets,” Cardi began. “You was high as f**k. High as f**k on coke, n**** I don’t give a f**k when people talk s**t about me. It’s the fact you always talk s**t about me, Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n****… For the past two years, this n**** has only talked bad things about me.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star went on to elaborate on her disdain for Budden, saying that he’s always pinning her against other women rappers.

“Every five or six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single f***ing artist with me, bro,” she continued. “If you love these b*****s so much, why are you not talking about their album? You compare females to me that my worst records beat their best records. I don’t give a f**k about none of these b*****s.”

“But you really want my album to come out so you can criticize it,” Cardi claimed. “Cause every time I drop something you don’t like it. Every single time a b***h drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me… What are you talking about? The s**t is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don’t know s**t.”

She also had words for the rapper-turned podcaster who she said “quit on his dream.” She also blasted Budden for his comments on Drake signing a $400 million deal.

On a recent episode of the Joe Budden podcast, the host wondered why Drake was touring so much and alleged that it might be a contractual part of his massive deal with Universal Music Group.

“You quit on your passion. I’m not gonna quit, bro!” said Cardi about Budden’s Drake comments. “That’s the issue with you; you critique everybody. You critique every single body, and stop being a hater, bro. Stop being a f**king hater. If somebody got 400 million f*****g dollars for a deal and you’re talking ’bout, ‘Yeah, they gotta tour this, this.’ N***a, I’ll f*****g tour until I’m 65 if somebody gave me $400 million.”

After her spirited reply on Spaces, Budden denied allegations of drug use and ever getting a lap dance from her. He went on to promise that he will “not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career.”

“I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love,” he wrote on X. “She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I’m going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all.”

Until Cardi drops, she’s gonna keep getting these same arguments from podcasters like Budden and fans alike.