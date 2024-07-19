Celebrity

Cardi B Blasts Joe Budden's Claims She's Never Dropping Album

Cardi Castigation: Belcalis Blasts Joe Budden To The Audio Abyss After He Claims She’s Never Dropping An Album–‘You Don’t Know S***’

Published on July 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B is NOT the one to play with!

2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been six years since Cardi dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, so it’s no secret why everyone is skeptical of a sophomore album ever coming out. One skeptic in particular, Joe Budden, made it clear that he’s not expecting the follow-up ever to drop, insisting the rapper will just be a “single artist” for the entirety of her career.

Though the podcast host is far from the only one making these claims, Cardi was not happy with his assertion, responding to his criticism during a X Spaces session on Thursday, July 18. She even brought things back to her days working at a strip club in New York, claiming the retired rapper used to be “high as f**k on coke” when he came into her job.

“Bro I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets,” Cardi began. “You was high as f**k. High as f**k on coke, n**** I don’t give a f**k when people talk s**t about me. It’s the fact you always talk s**t about me, Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n****… For the past two years, this n**** has only talked bad things about me.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star went on to elaborate on her disdain for Budden, saying that he’s always pinning her against other women rappers.

“Every five or six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single f***ing artist with me, bro,” she continued. “If you love these b*****s so much, why are you not talking about their album? You compare females to me that my worst records beat their best records. I don’t give a f**k about none of these b*****s.”

“But you really want my album to come out so you can criticize it,” Cardi claimed. “Cause every time I drop something you don’t like it. Every single time a b***h drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me… What are you talking about? The s**t is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don’t know s**t.”

2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

She also had words for the rapper-turned podcaster who she said “quit on his dream.” She also blasted Budden for his comments on Drake signing a $400 million deal.

On a recent episode of the Joe Budden podcast, the host wondered why Drake was touring so much and alleged that it might be a contractual part of his massive deal with Universal Music Group.

“You quit on your passion. I’m not gonna quit, bro!” said Cardi about Budden’s Drake comments. “That’s the issue with you; you critique everybody. You critique every single body, and stop being a hater, bro. Stop being a f**king hater. If somebody got 400 million f*****g dollars for a deal and you’re talking ’bout, ‘Yeah, they gotta tour this, this.’ N***a, I’ll f*****g tour until I’m 65 if somebody gave me $400 million.”

After her spirited reply on Spaces, Budden denied allegations of drug use and ever getting a lap dance from her. He went on to promise that he will “not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career.”

“I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love,” he wrote on X. “She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I’m going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all.”

Until Cardi drops, she’s gonna keep getting these same arguments from podcasters like Budden and fans alike.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi B Joe Budden Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close