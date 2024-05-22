Things between exes Joe Budden and Tahiry recently took an accusatory tone amid the rapper blasting Diddy over the 2016 hotel footage of him abusing Cassie.

On Wednesday, The Shade Room reported that the Joe Budden Podcast host railed against the Bad Boy mogul’s behavior and subsequent apology after CNN released that video of him kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend.

According to Budden, there are people in the industry who exploit the”life of Black excellence” when they’re actually “living like pieces of sh*t.”

N***a you not white!” he said per a clip shared on X formerly known as Twitter. “You can’t do what them white n****s do and say, ‘Hey I’m checking into rehab,’ and all will be well. You ain’t white and this ain’t 20 or 30 f****g years ago.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the rapper pointed out that Diddy “looked like a lunatic” and an “evil piece of s***” while horrifically attacking Cassie.

“Everything you’ve ever heard now is on the table, you lying sack of s***,” he added while dubbing Diddy “tone deaf.”

Unfortunately for him, his comments caught the attention of his ex-girlfriend Tahiry who resurfaced her allegations that Joe Budden domestically abused her during their relationship.

Tahiry Jose Accuses Joe Budden Of Domestic Abuse, Again

After The Shade Room reported on Joe Budden’s comments, Tahiry publicly responded and alleged that her ex threw her down a flight of stairs during a domestic abuse incident that lasted “for hours.”

“FOH, Who??? The irony. This is so triggering!!!!!” she wrote. “I remember Joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go,” Tahiry wrote.

She continued,

“This whole sh*t took me out. “So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who’s currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough.”

Fans quickly recalled that this wasn’t the first time Tahiry accused him of abuse. In a 2020 Hollywood Unlocked interview, she first hashed allegations that the “Pump It Up” rapper pushed her down a flight of stairs and “dragged her by her ankles.”

She also alleged that she received a broken rib and a broken nose.

