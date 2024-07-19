Mary J. Blige And Camila Cabello Star In NYT Bestseller Adaptation ‘Rob Peace’ Directed By Chiwetel Ejiofor [Trailer]

We’re excited for this one — which not only stars one of our favorite actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, but was also written for the screen and directed by him!

The project stars Jay Will in his feature debut and has an incredible ensemble cast of some of our favorite multi-talented stars.

Directed, adapted by, and starring Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 YEARS A SLAVE) ROB PEACE follows the true story of a brilliant young man (Jay Will) torn between his father’s shadowed past and his own promising future. Raised by his devoted mother (Academy Award® nominee Mary J. Blige, MUDBOUND), Rob risks everything he has worked for to free his imprisoned father (Ejiofor). Also starring Camila Cabello and based on the New York Times bestseller by Jeff Hobbs.

Check out the trailer below:

This looks good.

We also noticed Gbenga Akinnagbe, Michael Kelly and Mare Winningham also take on roles in the film.

We’re excited for this one but also bringing a box of tissues to the movies because it looks like a tearjerker and the complete title of the book it’s adapted from is THE SHORT AND TRAGIC LIFE OF ROBERT PEACE

Sheesh!

ROB PEACE is only in theaters on AUGUST 16, 2024.