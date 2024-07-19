Movies

'Rob Peace' Stars Chiwetel Ejiofor An Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige And Camila Cabello Star In NYT Bestseller Adaptation ‘Rob Peace’ Directed By Chiwetel Ejiofor [Trailer]

Published on July 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We’re excited for this one — which not only stars one of our favorite actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, but was also written for the screen and directed by him!

Rob Peace

Source: Courtesy / Republic Pictures

The project stars Jay Will in his feature debut and has an incredible ensemble cast of some of our favorite multi-talented stars.

Rob Peace

Source: Courtesy / Republic Pictures

Directed, adapted by, and starring Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 YEARS A SLAVE) ROB PEACE follows the true story of a brilliant young man (Jay Will) torn between his father’s shadowed past and his own promising future. Raised by his devoted mother (Academy Award® nominee Mary J. Blige, MUDBOUND), Rob risks everything he has worked for to free his imprisoned father (Ejiofor). Also starring Camila Cabello and based on the New York Times bestseller by Jeff Hobbs.

Rob Peace

Source: Courtesy / Republic Pictures

Check out the trailer below:

This looks good.

We also noticed Gbenga Akinnagbe, Michael Kelly and Mare Winningham also take on roles in the film.

Rob Peace

Source: Courtesy / Republic Pictures

We’re excited for this one but also bringing a box of tissues to the movies because it looks like a tearjerker and the complete title of the book it’s adapted from is THE SHORT AND TRAGIC LIFE OF ROBERT PEACE

Sheesh!

ROB PEACE is only in theaters on AUGUST 16, 2024.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Book Camila cabello Chiwetel Ejiofor Mary J Blige New Movie

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close