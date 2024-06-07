Starz Celebs Stun At The Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Premiere

Big Rich Red Carpet: 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr., Method Man & More Stun At ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Premiere

- By

The Power Book II: Ghost premiere brought out all the sizzling Starz celebs to celebrate Season 4 and the 10-year anniversary of the Power Universe.

It’s so hard to say goodbye! The hit crime drama kicked off the fourth and final season with a bang. On June 6, the Power Book II cast and actors from across the franchise dressed to impress for the special occasion. Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey, Naturi Naughton and executive producer, 50 Cent, showed up and showed out on the red carpet at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Premiere Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige was black-and-white and fine all over in a striped one-shoulder gown with a slit, gold accessories and flowing ginger braids.

The man of the hour, 50 Cent, matched her fly in black and white designer drip.

The super producer embraced Mary, who plays queen pin Monet Stewart Tejada, for a sweet red carpet moment.

Series star Michael Rainey Jr. stepped out iced out in true Tariq St. Patrick fashion.

Michael posed with his onscreen bff Brayden, played by Gianni Paolo.

Method Man was dapper as always in all grey, putting the “clean” in Davis McClean.

Naturi Naughton was ravishing in a red power suit.

OG Power cast members 50, Naturi, and Power Book IV: Force star, Joseph Sikora, reunited as the franchise celebrates a decade of juicy drama and plot twists.

Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, LightSkin Keisha and Caroline Chikezie continued the black-and-white theme with Ghost gorgeousness.

The Tejada brothers, Lovell Adams-Gray and Woody McClain, came dressed to kill.

The legendary Larenz Tate was timelessly fine in a salmon suit.

Beloved Girlfriends star, Golden Brooks, brought the beauty in baby blue. She joins season 4 of Ghost as a member of Monet’s messy family.

Joey Bada$$, Patina Miller and Malcolm Mays, from Raising Kanan joined the festivities.

The fourth and final season of Power Book II premieres Friday, June 7, on Starz.

Will you be watching?

