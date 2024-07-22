Court Docs Reveal Tupac Murder Suspect Emphatically Insisted Diddy Played A Part In Tupac’s Death

UPDATED — 5:19 PM 07/25/2024

Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ that Diddy was never a suspect in the Tupac murder investigation, and that remains true today as they believe Keefe D’s allegations aren’t credible.

In 2008 when the allegations surfaced in a now-retracted LA Times story, Diddy told AllHipHop.com;

“This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Diddy’s accusations have continued to pile up, but they may have just gotten worse. Recent court documents show Keefe D, who was arrested for Tupac’s murder in September 2023, implicated Sean “Diddy” Combs and said he was not only involved in the murder, but he called for the hit.

You may recall that after a 25-year wait, Tupac Shakur’s murder was finally solved when Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested. Believing that he was immune from prosecution, Davis admitted to murdering Tupac in a recorded confession in 2008. According to The Sun, the suspect claims he was not involved in Notorious B.I.G.’s death, but he and his gang killed the “California Love” rapper in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Las Vegas in 1996.

In the same interview, Davis alleged that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill Tupac. However, he later paid that lumpsum to Eric “Zip” Martin. After his confession, Davis became a confidential informant for the task force investigating the murder with a mission to get information that would incriminate Martin.

According to the documents obtained by The Sun, Davis traveled to New York and “coincidentally” ran into Martin outside of his place of business. The two spoke socially and even went to visit his sister. However, when Davis tried to get Martin to help him sell narcotics, Martin stated that he was no longer “in the business.” While Martin did not give any viable information, Davis said he had a damning conversation with Diddy, who was known as Puffy at the time.

Keefe D stated that after Tupac died, the Bad Boy founder called him to ask about the murder, adding to Diddy’s accusations.

“Sean Combs reaches out to Defendant wondering if South Side Crips were responsible for Shakur’s death by asking, ‘Is that us?'” the documents stated. “Defendant, beaming with pride, answers, ‘Yes.'”

This information goes against the innocence that Combs has always claimed to have concerning Shakur’s death. Combs and his team have not made an official statement regarding Davis’ arrest or the details he has revealed.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ Trial Is Set To Begin in November 2024

Though Diddy has not been officially named as a person of interest in the investigation for Tupac’s murder, rumors have circulated for years that he was involved.

According to The Root, Davis has consistently maintained that Diddy offered to pay him to end Tupac and Suge Knight’s lives. He also revealed that on the night of Tupac’s death (Sept. 7, 1996), he chased his car, which Knight was driving. He stated that his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the person who actually pulled the trigger.

“[Anderson] leaned over, rolled down the window, and popped them,” he stated. “I seen a bullet go in Suge’s head. I thought he was dead.”

Davis secured the $750,000 needed for bond, but the judge denied his release due to concerns over how the money was secured. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 4, 2024.

As for Diddy’s accusations, the list is growing. The disgraced music mogul is facing several civil lawsuits for sex trafficking and sexual assault, in addition to a federal investigation that led to the raid of his Miami and LA homes.