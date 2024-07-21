Ice Cube Weighs In On Diddy’s Drama, Thinks Disgraced Rapper Is Being Targeted

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been a constant in news headlines since his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023. Now Ice Cube is weighing in on the mogul’s recent headlines and surmising that Diddy’s being “targeted.”

The former NWA rapper recently visited the PBD Podcast and spoke about several subjects, including the Diddy drama. However, he didn’t have many negative things to say, which is a rare occurrence. The podcast host, Patrick Bet-David, asked the rapper about his interactions with Puffy, and according to Complex, Ice Cube said that Diddy was “cool.”

The “Good Day” rapper stated that he worked with Diddy and his producers on his 1998 War & Peace Volume 1 project and he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary. Bet-David then dug a little more, asking Ice Cube what his reaction was when he heard about Diddy’s legal troubles.

“How could you be surprised with anything that happens in hip-hop?” he stated. “Hip-hop is the wild west. You gonna have the good, you gonna have the bad, you gonna have the ugly.”

The host stated that Diddy may be a target, and Ice Cube thought so, too.

“I believe he’s being targeted,” Ice said. “I believe somebody has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff, this domino effect, happen.”

Ice Cube went on to admit that he didn’t know all the information about the situation.

“I don’t know enough to even be able to be specific on any of this stuff. This is all just speculation. I just know he was cool up until a point and this stuff started happening,” he admitted.

Social Media Reacts To Ice Cube’s Comments On Diddy Being Targeted

Shortly after the podcast episode was released, a clip of the interview began circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter. As expected, many of the comments were disappointed in the rapper’s comments.

As the backlash ensued, Ice Cube took to X to defend himself.

An X user hilariously replied that it may have been Diddy’s crimes that tipped off the federal investigation.

Some users were not surprised by Cube’s comments, citing that his support for Trump in 2020 put him on Black Twitter probation.

Other users pointed out that there is tangible proof of Diddy’s abuse, making the other allegations against him plausible. As you may recall, CNN released surveillance footage of Diddy physically abusing Cassie at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The father of seven eventually apologized for the abuse with an Instagram video that’s been deleted.

Some users are defending Ice Cube, stating that he never said Diddy wasn’t guilty but was just being targeted.

Regardless of Ice Cube’s thoughts on the matter, the Bad Boy founder will eventually face his legal troubles. The federal investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.