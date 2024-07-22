O.T. Genasis Says Ex Malika Haqq Offered Him $100K To Have Another Child Together Following Malika’s ‘Fake S**t’ Co-Parenting Claims

Now, this is messy…

O.T. Genasis is insisting his ex-girlfriend wanted another child with him, despite her claims that their co-parenting dynamic is less than perfect.

Fans of The Kardashians have watched Khloé Kardashian’s longtime BFF Malika Haqq struggle with her desire to have a sibling for her little one. The actress is already a mom to son Ace, 4, with ex O.T. Genasis.

Since she wasn’t dating and didn’t want to let too much time pass before getting pregnant again, Haqq toyed with the idea of using a sperm donor. After the Good American founder suggested they ask her brother, Rob Kardashian, for his sperm, he politely declined, which led to the duo visiting an actual sperm bank.

“She’s never wanted an only child. She’s always wanted to have siblings for him obviously,” Kardashian said of her friend in a confessional on the Hulu show. “Her situation is different. She’s not with the father of her son and respectfully, there’s just no prospects.”

After visiting the sperm bank and looking at some potential donors, Malika admitted she still “felt weird” about the process and she started to cry. Ultimately, she said she wasn’t ready to commit to using a sperm bank.

“I am totally certain that I am going to have another baby but I am not certain how I will,” she added.

Now, her ex-boyfriend is saying that she wanted to have another child with him, even claiming the actress offered him money to give their son a sibling.

Over the weekend, the “Cut It” rapper replied to his ex in an Instagram Story, in which he claimed Malika offered him a whopping $100,000 to have another child with her.

“YOU OFFERED ME 100k to have another baby wit you and I said ‘NO,’” he posted on his Story. O.T. continued, “Lol! Still love you and speak highly of you every time.”

His comments come after Malika shared an article to her IG Story about her ex gushing over their “amazing” co-parenting relationship.

“THIS FAKE S**T IRKS ME,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of the article, implying their co-parenting relationship is anything but amazing.

The article in question was published by Us Weekly on July 19, in which the rapper said Haqq and his unidentified ex–with whom he shares 14-year-old son Genasis–have a great dynamic together.

“Both of my kids’ mothers are amazing. They’re great mothers,” he told the publication. “Obviously, you’re going to have your differences [with co-parenting], but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.” He continued, “They’re amazing with my children. When I’m there, when I’m not there, they’re always there with the kids and that’s dope.”

Haqq has yet to respond to her ex’s latest claims.