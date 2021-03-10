Bossip Video

EVERYBODY was there

Some of Atlanta‘s biggest culture-shapers and tastemakers showed up to support the World Premiere of buzzy Indie film “Dutch” at a star-studded red carpet event in the swankiest corner of Buckhead.

The glitzy affair attracted star rappers (Young Thug, O.T. Genasis, Fabolous, Dreezy), actors (Jeremy Meeks, Darius McCrary, Kyle Massey), comedians (Michael Blackson), reality stars (Tommie Lee), industry icons (Deb Antney), celebrity stylists (EJ King) and socialites (Lisa Wu) for a night of masked up fellowship and fun at AMC Phipps Plaza.

“Dutch” (produced by Manny Halley and directed by Preston A. Whitmore II) introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond.

For Bernard James, Jr. aka “Dutch” (Lance Gross), survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all.

There isn’t an angle he can’t work or a woman he can’t seduce.

When he gains control of an African drug lord’s stolen business, Dutch quickly flips it into the most feared drug empire on the East Coast.

Naturally, there are countless enemies vowing to take him down including a vengeful Mafia heir, ambitious DA and conscience-stricken former friend.

With his life on the line, and the face of the enemy in everyone he sees, Dutch plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of all that betrayed him.

But there is one woman Dutch just can’t resist who will shake his ice-cold control to its core. And it will be the one betrayal that he never sees coming that will put more than he ever imagined at risk.

For more info on “Dutch,” click here, and enjoy more flicks from the star-studded event below: