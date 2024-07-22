Lil Scrappy And Bambi React To Reconciliation Rumors After They’re Spotted Copaceticly Clubbing–‘Taking It One Step At A Time’

Where is Erica Dixon???? Are Bambi and Scrappy copacetic co-parents or something more??? These are the questions that are being asked after the divorced spouses/#LHHATL stars were spotted during a night out.

A July 20 video obtained by the Shade Room captured Bambi and the rapper enjoying themselves in V.I.P., laughing and smoking hookah with friends during a night out on the town. Via her Instagram Story, Bambi revealed that the Scrappy entertained her with a few jokes, enlisting the bottle girls to carry around signs adorned with the phrases “Broke baby daddy” and “Rich baby mama.”

“The Troll of the Year,” the mother of three captioned her video.

After their unexpected link-up, the Shade Room caught up with the duo and asked if they were “rekindling” their relationship. Scrappy, 40, kept things mum, but stated that he was “just living and staying positive.”

Bambi added;

“We are absolutely working together to do our best to stay on the same page when it comes to the wellbeing of our children. Taking it one step at a time.”

Some fans had lots to say about that, with some questioning what clubbing has to do with co-parenting.

“How you co parenting at the club without the kids,” wrote one fan in TSR’s comments. “You don’t have to party with your bm/bd to co parent though, guess that’s just me,” added another.

Others, including some fellow reality stars, were more positive.

“Baby steps is better than no steps ❤️,” said Ebony Avery of Real Chance of Love fame. “I really like this alot,” added Bambi and Scrappy’s #LHHATL co-star Sierra Gates.

Why Did Lil Scrappy And Bambi Divorce?

Bambi and Lil Scrappy’s renewed friendship comes after the couple went through a rocky divorce all throughout 2023. In July, the “No Love” artist and his ex-wife threw divorce parties to celebrate the end of their union. In November of last year, Bambi confirmed that she had filed for divorce, a few months before she began filming Season 10 of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, according to a video obtained by 9MagTV. She claimed Scrappy’s infidelity, lack of support, and miscommunication fueled the end of their romance.

“The final straw was him cheating and the person that it was with, it was an ex,” Bambi shared during an interview on Amanda Seales’ Small Doses podcast in 2023. “But we did have some issues going on already.”

Earlier this year, Lil Scrappy stopped by The Baller Alert Show, which aired on YouTube on Jan. 30, and alleged Bambi’s “narcissistic” ways were responsible for their split.

“I was diagnosed with narcissistic abuse,” the Atlanta native explained at the time. “I was with a person that was very narcissistic and just was too much into [themselves] to even pour back into my cup. It was a lot poured, but nothing poured back in.”

Bambi and Lil Scrappy began dating in 2013. The former lovebirds secretly tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed three children: Breland, Xylo, and Cali.

What do you think? Are you happy to see Bambi and Lil Scrappy reuniting; even if it’s “just for the kids”?