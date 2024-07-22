‘Bachelorette’ Breakup: Bryan Abasolo Reveals He & Ex Rachel Lindsay Were Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms Before Divorce

Former Bachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo is giving fans more details about his life with wife Rachel Lindsay before he filed for divorce.

The chiropractor, who refers to himself as “Dr. Abs,” filed for divorce from the media mogul back in January. Now, he’s speaking out about what their relationship was like prior to their split, opening up during an interview with his divorce coach, Rene Garcia.

During their conversation, Abasolo revealed that he first began considering divorce because he “had already asked for a separation a few months back.”

“I was sleeping in a different bedroom,” the chiropractor revealed. We were already going to marriage counseling.”

Because the couples counseling “seemed to be working,” Abasolo admitted that he had some second thoughts about initiating the divorce, saying, “I actually set aside my divorce thoughts to give the relationship one last major push but as time went on, things just went right back to the way they were.”

Bryan went on to explain that he and Lindsay had an “unhealthy communication pattern,” going on to reveal that he was learning about her life mostly through social media.

“We didn’t spend enough time with each other,” he explained. “I mean, in my estimation, we saw what the other person was doing in the relationship, mainly on Instagram, although we lived in the same house.”

In the end, Abasolo said that he asked for a divorce after the couple had an argument on December 31, 2023.

“That was one of the toughest things I ever had to do in my life,” he explained. “How I felt when I did it, I felt like I was being blindfolded and then suddenly I was able to see sunlight,” he recalled. “ It was uncomfortable and then there was the other end of the spectrum, there was all this fear that entered my body.” Abasolo continued: “It was just a huge mix of emotions so on one end, I was in a weird friend zone situation for a while and we started to live different lives and our interests and our priorities “They … no longer aligned and if I look at the other aspect of it, there was this huge admiration for her and all these amazing times and amazing feelings at us both starting with very little and being part of a true team that cared about each other and I felt like I was doing my part as a husband and that felt great.” “There came a time where I needed to stop letting circumstances and my fear delay what was inevitably going to happen,” he admitted.

Abasolo filed for divorce from the former Bachelorette after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. A few months later, in May, he requested emergency spousal support and at least $75,000 in legal fees from his ex, who then claimed he was “not in need” of the funds. In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Linsday also said the requested amount “far exceed the actual marital lifestyle and his need.”