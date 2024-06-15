Bossip Video

Your BOSSIP Weekly Content Recap is here featuring Chris Brown, Apple Updates, Young Thug in court, and more.

Congratulations you’ve made it to Father’s Day weekend. After a week of working, we know you probably missed all the viral videos on the internet. As Always the BOSSIP Weekly Recap is here to save the day. If you have to take more time out of your weekend to shop for Dad we have you covered there too. Our BOSSIP Father’s Day gift guide is full of ideas to get the job done. But first, let’s check out some content.

Chris Brown Gets Stuck In The Air At His Concert

Chris Brown was performing his heart out when he got stuck way up in the air while performing. Unlike most Chris has been performing forever and used to malfunctions taking place. He stayed Bool, Balm, and Bollected until help arrived but it’s still hilarious.

Young Thug Chuckles As State’s Witness YSL Woody Reveals He Lies To Police

The YSL Rico case hit new lows this week with illegal meetings and Brian Steel being held in contempt for mentioning the meeting. Then when it looked like it couldn’t get any worse YSL Woody took the stand and revealed he lied to the police. Also, he reveals he’d tell the police whatever they want to hear.

Apple Shuts It Down With WWDC 2024

Apple held their WWDC event and brought the heat with software updates. From mirroring your iPhone on your Mac to Apple Intelligence this has been their biggest event in years.

Gunna Returns To Atlanta

We’ve heard Gunna couldn’t go back to Atlanta for over two years because he allegedly snitched. Well, he returned to Atlanta and received a huge welcome in the form of a sold-out show.

Jay-Z Gives Surprise Performance For Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame Induction

Jay-Z’s “PSA” has always been Tom Brady’s theme music and surprisingly Hov performed it at the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Furthermore, the crowd didn’t understand how special the moment was but Brady sure enjoyed it.