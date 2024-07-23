Rasheeda Talks #LHHATL Season 12 & Her Husband’s Baby Mama Jasmine–‘I Want To Be Able To Come To A Relaxed Place With This Situation’

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is returning for season 12 tonight, and one of the show’s staples, Rasheeda, is exclusively detailing the dynamic between her and the woman who welcomed a child with her husband during their marriage.

“I want to be able to come to a relaxed place with this situation,” she told BOSSIP.

As previously reported, MTV’s hit docuseries, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to return TONIGHT Tuesday, July 23 at 8 PM.

As always the series known for highlighting the stories behind the music will feature Rasheeda and her husband Kirk who’s having some hiccups with the mother of his child, Jasmine.

In a clip shared exclusively with BOSSIP, Kirk was seen ranting about his baby mama after DFCS allegedly called him about their son, Cannon.

In the clip, Kirk called it a red flag and alleged that the woman was “on the prowl” trying to get someone to take care of her.

Rasheeda added in a confessional that she believes Jasmine is “losing sight [of things]” because the “things she wants and allegedly asks for” are for herself, and not the child.

“I been dealing with this bulls*** for years,” said Rasheeda. “Jasmine, she needs to start learning that you can’t expect certain things. What it’s about is Kirk financially taking care of Cannon.”

According to Rasheeda, you’ll see not only that moment but later a sit down with her and Jasmine to hash things out.

“In all truth, things change, life happens, realities happen especially when there’s a child involved and at the end of the day I want to be able to come to a relaxed place with this situation,” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada.

She also said she gets often asked for advice about dealing with her marital situation from women of all ages.

“Honestly, I never really thought so many people who have been through so many crazy things, a similar situation, all ages from women my grandmother’s age [would reach out to me]…people are human, mistakes happen.”

Elsewhere in the convo she also spoke on her divorced friends Bambi and Scrappy who were seemingly at odds up until this weekend when they were spotted clubbing together in ATL. According to Rasheeda, she’s disappointed by what transpired between the exes, but she respects their decision to split.

“I don’t really feel in the middle [of them],” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “But what I will say is after being married for an extremely long time you know know how things can get and things can change. Things get difficult more than anything just really trying to be there to support them within their marriage and, you know, we wanted it to go a different route. That’s what we were rooting for but it didn’t and you just have be there to support people. No matter what decisions they make.”

Watch our exclusive with Rasheeda!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns tonight Tuesday, July 23 at 8 PM.