Karlie Redd is continuing her streak of being the Thanos of engagement rings by accepting a proposal from NowThatsTV owner T Davinci.

On June 21, 2024, Karlie Redd hosted an event to celebrate the release of her new single, “Lonely,” featuring Koshens. Many of her Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta co-stars, including Yandy Smith, were in attendance. However, Redd arrived with an announcement. When she walked in, little time was wasted before news broke that she was a newly engaged woman!

She was not shy in showing off the huge diamond.

The VH1 veteran revealed that she is now engaged to T Davinci. He joined her at the event and was seen taking pictures with her.

It is unclear how long the two have been dating. However, Karlie Redd hard launched the relationship on Instagram just two months before the engagement. In the post, she showed appreciation for her man and the vacation he took her on for her birthday.

Karlie Redd Dating History

Since Karlie Redd rose to fame after joining the cast of LHHATL, she has had many high-profile relationships. Famously, she dated Yung Joc in the early seasons of the show. However, their relationship ended due to Joc’s infidelity. The reality TV show has also captured her relationship with Benzino, who almost proposed to her. She was in a relationship with Lyfe Jennings, which almost ended in engagement. She also dated Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel. In 2018, she became engaged to Mo Fayne. The two got married in 2019 but divorced shortly after in 2020. She later dated Lamar Odom in 2021.

More recently, 1501 Certified Entertainment music executive Kai Tyler and Karlie Redd sparked a relationship. Their coupling was the main storyline in the latest season of LHHATL. The last time we saw the two, Tyler proposed to Karlie, leaving her to be so shocked she passed out. While she accepted the proposal, the two are no longer together. It is unclear when they broke up.

Congratulations to Karlie Redd and T Davinci!