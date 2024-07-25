DreamDoll Wants Her 'Slim Thick' Frame Back
Knifed Up Penitence: DreamDoll Doubles Down On Wanting Her ‘Slim Thick’ Frame Back, Says BBLs Are ‘Going Out Of Fashion’
DreamDoll is on a mission to get her natural “slim thick” frame back after undergoing several baaawdy enhancement procedures throughout her career. “I feel like natural bodies and slim, slim thick [bodies] are in right now,” said The Impact: New York star.
On July 23, the New York rapper stopped by The Zeze Millz show to talk about her reconstructive surgery journey and opened up about her intentions to go for a more natural look.
DreamDoll, real name Tabatha Robinson, has been open about undergoing several plastic surgery procedures, including liposuction and the infamous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), to enhance her curvy physique.
However, during her candid sit-down with Millz on Tuesday, the “Ice Cream Dream” artist revealed that she was determined to transition back to her natural body, citing how “slim thick” bodies are the trend right now.
In a clip shared to Zeze Millz’s Instagram page, DreamDoll spoke about the pressure she experienced upon entering the entertainment industry to alter her body.
“I was working in that environment and it kind of made me want to do it.” Millz said, asking the New York femcee if she too felt “pressure” to go under the knife.
DreamDoll replied:
“Yeah, but it’s like I went and got surgery and now I, like, want to transition back to my natural body.”
When Millz asked the beautiful rapper if she thought BBLs were no longer in fashion, DreamDoll answered with a resounding, “Yeah!”
She added:
“I feel like natural bodies and slim, slim thick [bodies] are in right now,” citing how her natural physique was slim. The star jokingly added that before her BBL, she had “NASATA. No A** At All.”
DreamDoll Said She Wants A Smaller Chest Too
Aside from desiring a smaller booty, DreamDoll also expressed regret over her decision to undergo breast enhancement surgery.
“I wish I could have my A [cups] back… I miss little boobs,” the star said, adding that her big breasts often hurt her back.
The celebrity mentioned that she frequently faces challenges in finding suitable clothing, needing to have custom pieces made to accommodate her curvy figure. When Millz asked the New York emcee if she felt a sense of responsibility for potentially influencing young girls to undergo plastic surgery because of her fame, the “Everything Nice” hitmaker said she didn’t feel directly accountable.
However, she believes in being transparent about her own cosmetic procedures, as she regularly documents her journey through vlogs to educate her fans about the associated risks.
Reflecting on her experience, she admitted that if she had been aware of the complications and potential dangers involved with plastic surgery, she would have “never” gone through with it.
DreamDoll Previously Had Four Reconstructive Surgeries To Reduce Her BBL
This isn’t the first time that DreamDoll has spoken out about her reconstructive journey.
In a 2022 interview with Angela Yee, the Bronx native opened up about the difficulties she encountered to remove her dangerous silicone butt injections, a cosmetic procedure where silicone, typically in liquid form, is injected into the buttocks to enhance their size and shape.
While chatting with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, the femcee revealed that she had four reconstructive procedures to make her derriere appear more natural. When Yee asked the rapper what prompted her reconstructive journey, DreamDoll revealed that her butt shots were becoming painful.
“It hurts, pain, not wanting a big butt anymore,” the former Bad Girls Club star explained. “I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t so I’m just like — it’s way harder to take [the silicone] out [than to put it in]. People be like, ‘Oh it looks like she didn’t take anything out,’ — B–ch I took this sh-t out four times, you’re not about to make me keep putting anesthesia in my body to please y’all a***, f**k that,” the rapper added. “I just wanted a more natural body, and I still do. So I’m just slowly getting there, slow takes time.”
Butt shots are often sought by individuals seeking a fuller or more rounded buttock appearance without undergoing traditional surgical implants. However, silicone injections for buttock enhancement are highly controversial and illegal in many places due to serious health risks. Even the FDA recommends against using silicone injections, also known as dermal fillers, in the buttocks.
The injected silicone can lead to severe complications such as infections, tissue hardening, migration of silicone to other parts of the body, and even life-threatening conditions like pulmonary embolism (when silicone travels to the lungs).
Watch DreamDoll’s full interview on the Zeze Millz Show below.
