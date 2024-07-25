Knifed Up Penitence: DreamDoll Doubles Down On Wanting Her ‘Slim Thick’ Frame Back, Says BBLs Are ‘Going Out Of Fashion’

DreamDoll is on a mission to get her natural “slim thick” frame back after undergoing several baaawdy enhancement procedures throughout her career. “I feel like natural bodies and slim, slim thick [bodies] are in right now,” said The Impact: New York star.

On July 23, the New York rapper stopped by The Zeze Millz show to talk about her reconstructive surgery journey and opened up about her intentions to go for a more natural look.

DreamDoll, real name Tabatha Robinson, has been open about undergoing several plastic surgery procedures, including liposuction and the infamous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), to enhance her curvy physique.

However, during her candid sit-down with Millz on Tuesday, the “Ice Cream Dream” artist revealed that she was determined to transition back to her natural body, citing how “slim thick” bodies are the trend right now.

In a clip shared to Zeze Millz’s Instagram page, DreamDoll spoke about the pressure she experienced upon entering the entertainment industry to alter her body.

“I was working in that environment and it kind of made me want to do it.” Millz said, asking the New York femcee if she too felt “pressure” to go under the knife.

DreamDoll replied:

“Yeah, but it’s like I went and got surgery and now I, like, want to transition back to my natural body.”

When Millz asked the beautiful rapper if she thought BBLs were no longer in fashion, DreamDoll answered with a resounding, “Yeah!”

She added:

“I feel like natural bodies and slim, slim thick [bodies] are in right now,” citing how her natural physique was slim. The star jokingly added that before her BBL, she had “NASATA. No A** At All.”

