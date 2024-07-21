Latto Denies Ice Spice Rap Beef, Says It 'Wouldn't Make Sense'
Not Like Me? Latto Shuts Down Speculation On Ice Spice Rap Beef — ‘Would She Even Want To Do That?’
Latto is the queen of “get in the booth, b***h,” but she doesn’t see it for a real rap beef with Ice Spice, asking, “Would she even want to do that?”
Both baddies have exchanged several shady shots, leading fans to wonder how close the bars came to blows at the BET Awards when Latto and Ice Spice performed disses directed toward each other. Even the title for Big Mama’s upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, seems as much a nod to her southern roots as a direct challenge to her rap rival’s jabs on “Think U The S**t (Fart).”
Latto Shuts Down Rap Beef Rumors With Ice Spice: “Would It Even Make Sense?”
Of course, after Latto shared her love of a heated artistic exchange like Kendrick vs. Drake, Billboard asked if she set her sights on Ice Spice. Even after claiming no shade behind her response, fans think Latto still gave a little “Not Like Us” energy about a potential rap beef. We didn’t forget Latto pulling up in Ice Spice’s hometown to film her “Sunday Service” music video.
Latto is down to fire lethal lyrics back and forth, but the viral redhead isn’t the opponent she has in mind. The 777 star rejected the idea because she and Ice Spice aren’t in the “lane,” but some suspect that also meant they’re not even on the same level. Is there any truth to that or are internet instigators just trying to fuel the feud?
“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like I’mma go tit-for-tat with. I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef,'” Latto explained.
Oop! Perhaps this is an admission that their tension is about competing for success more than a personal issue with each other. Latto claimed a little shade here and there just comes with the territory. That’s not the same as going as hard as “Family Matters” and “Meet The Grahams.”
“Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that. Continue to! But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn’t,” she concluded.
Check out who Latto sees as her biggest competition and what to expect from her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, after the flip.
Latto Enters A New Era On Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Revealing That Her Biggest Competition Is In The Mirror
Latto and Ice Spice are both rising rap stars, but there’s no shortage of opportunities to go around in the industry. Regardless of a little shady intent about beefing, the historic Birthday Bash headliner sees her biggest competition as herself.
In the interview with Billboard, she opened up about evolving as an artist for her third album, which drops in August. With a decade of experience under her belt, Latto is more determined than ever to push her pen and performance to a new level.
For the “Shoutout To Me” star, that means outgrowing the ClayCo Cake clapping. Instead, she focused on a cohesive and curated album that RCA Records president Mark Pitts compared to Lil’ Kim.
“The whole album is the single. It’s a story — it ain’t just hot records. I haven’t loved a female rap album since Lil’ Kim. There’s songs I love, but an album? This album, from top to bottom, is that. She put in work and it’s curated,” Pitts proudly said.
High praise from high places! And things are only going up from here as Latto enters a new, more mature era. When it comes to new material, there is no shortage in the growth from 21 to 25.
“I feel like I became a woman. Everybody used to tell me, ‘Oh, when you turn 25, something is going to change in your brain.’ I really feel like it did. I’ve had new relationships, I bought my first house, signed deals, fell out with people. Every year that I’ve been in the industry, I feel like I’ve reached more success, so there’s just more s**t to talk about,” she explained.
“Shortly after I turned 25, I just started looking at life as more limitless,” she continued.
In addition to a new and improved Latto, fans can look forward to musical inspiration from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Lil’ Kim, and Kelis, “but obviously with a Southern hip-hop twist. They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they was boss b***hes. It just gave ‘I’m that girl.'”
It’s unclear whether we’ll see Latto truly flex in a rap beef anytime soon, but she still plans to come out swinging on her new album.
