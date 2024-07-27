Fascist Full Throttle? Donald Trump Dooms Democracy If Elected: ‘In 4 Years, You Won’t Have To Vote Again’

After heavy-handed hinting about an unhinged dictatorship, Donald Trump seemingly promised to end future elections if he wins: “In four years, you won’t have to vote again,” he said.

On Friday, the ever-controversial former president made headlines again with his incendiary speech at the Turning Point Action Believers’ Summit in West Palm Beach.

Aimed at riling up his base, Trump spewed a regurgitating speech packed with fearmongering, inflammatory rhetoric, and promises that left many shaking their heads in dismay.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A Desperate And Disturbing Plea To Christians: “Get Out And Vote Just This Time, You Won’t Have To Do It Anymore”

Forget that generations of voter suppression already exist in the U.S. Trump urged Christians to vote in the upcoming November elections, claiming it would be the last time they’d need to do so.

“Christians, get out and vote just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It will be fixed,” he proclaimed, implying that their first choice would be the last democratically elected president.

This statement, drenched in delusion, isn’t even the worst of his most recent statements. Newsweek reports that Trump threatened “World War III” if he’s not reelected.

In the words of Kanye, who does Trump think he is? “A god?” If not, surely a dictator.

Educational Evisceration: Attacking Public Schools

Trump didn’t hold back on his disdain for public education, promising to cut federal funding for schools teaching critical race theory and what he termed “transgender insanity.”

This move, he argues, is necessary to stop the “indoctrination” of students with “inappropriate, racial, sexual or political content.” What is that if not furthering the agenda to erase U.S. history?

According to Newsweek, critics argue this is a blatant attack on educational freedom and a dog whistle to his base, perpetuating ignorance and division.

Women’s Sports Under Siege: Keeping “Men” Out

Trump’s pledge to “keep men out of women’s sports” is yet another divisive stance aimed at stoking cultural wars. By framing the issue in simplistic terms, he disregards the complexities and sensitivities involved in the debate over transgender athletes in sports.

It’s a clear attempt to galvanize support by playing on outdated gender norms and fear of the other.

Election Security Or Suppression?

One of Trump’s key policy promises is “securing our elections.” Bold claims coming from the man facing an election tampering RICO case in Georgia from 2020. These security protocols translate to requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration. If you think your status is guaranteed because you were born in the U.S., think again because Trump has already threatened birthright citizenship and deportation of protestors.

This measure, he insists, is to prevent Democrats from cheating. Oh, the hypocrisy from Mr. “STOP THE COUNT!”

However, Newsweek shared that many see it as a thinly veiled strategy to disenfranchise marginalized voters, adding unnecessary barriers to the democratic process.

Let the records show that Trump’s repeated claims that Democrats want to cheat are unsupported by evidence. This continues to echo his unfounded assertions of widespread voter fraud in 2020.

We’re waiting for the post-election cases to go to trial, okay?

Kamala Harris In The Crosshairs

Never one to miss an opportunity for a personal attack, Trump took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her “the most incompetent, unpopular and far-left vice president in American history.”

This ignorant critique is more about rallying his supporters than substantive political discourse, as he offers no real evidence to support his claims.

Almost every claim that comes out of the Trump campaign in all talk. Maga-Maggots don’t want to talk about the recent circulations of the allegedly rigged and failed Trump rally shooting..where are the receipts?

Critics Clap Back: Democracy In Danger

Trump’s inflammatory comments didn’t go unanswered. According to Newsweek, Ron Filipkowski, a vocal critic, warned that Trump’s rhetoric suggests a plan to cancel future elections.

“Just remember, we told you who he was and what he intends to do,” Filipkowski said.

Americans should recognize the threat posed by Trump’s words.

Newsweek also shared that former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, challenged Trump supporters directly. Probing them to defend Trump’s comments.

Dictatorial Delusions: Trump’s “Day One” Dictator Dreams

Trump’s previous statements about wanting to be a dictator “on day one” to build a wall and increase drilling further fuel concerns about his intentions.

His rhetoric not only undermines democratic principles but also signals a willingness to overstep boundaries to achieve his goals.

A Fractured Future

Trump’s speech at the Turning Point Action Believers’ Summit was a troubling mix of fear-mongering, policy promises aimed at dividing rather than uniting, and a call to action based on unfounded claims.

So far, the race is neck and neck between Kamala and Trump. This is a true race.

As the nation heads towards another election, the question remains: Will voters heed the warnings of critics and safeguard democracy, or will they buy into Trump’s vision of a future fixed by undemocratic means?