Case Of The Sex: Mya Opens Up About Seven Year Celibacy Journey, Says It Provided ‘Mental Clarity’

Mya may have been every man’s dream girl since her musical debut in 1998 but for the last seven years, the singer has been keeping her “Whoa”-like love under wraps.

In a recent sit-down on Angela Yee‘s Way Up podcast, the “Case of the Ex” artist revealed the benefits of her long celibacy journey.

“Mental clarity. It shifted my mindset. It was no longer a focus. The rush to be in a relationship, the rush to be married, the rush to be in something because that’s what you’re taught to do — to have kids or to procreate. There’s a lot of pressure on women to be able to do that.”

She continued,

“Why are we taught that we have to be taken or made an honest woman? … Love is beautiful, and I think the world always needs more of it, but I think you must start with yourself. I have to start with self always, versus expecting from other sources. It was just reconditioning. It’s something that was necessary, because it’s a very spiritual thing. You must be very selective if you want better results. That self-accountability started with me by shutting that part of my life off.”

During the interview, she also opened up about her time on Dancing With The Stars and why the experience was satisfying despite not taking home the mirror ball.

“I wasn’t pressed for the mirror ball but I did want to make sure I didn’t mess up every night,” she said. “I was so nervous every night, I’ve never done that kind of dance before. That’s not something I grew up doing and you’re learning different styles and techniques every single week. It’s grueling but it’s beautiful.”

Mya isn’t the only celebrity to take a break from the boudoir. Rocker Lenny Kravitz recently revealed that he, too, has been on a celibacy journey….for nine years.

[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit,” Kravitz said.

Both Mya and Lenny are looking fine and stress-free so maybe they’re on to something.