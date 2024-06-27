Bossip Video

It’s that time of year again, and ESSENCE is apparently far from finished announcing surprises.

As previously reported it’s time to get ready for The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana, returning from July 4-7 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Attendees are in for a treat as singer Mya, R&B sensation Jeremih, and hip-hop icon Jadakiss were recently added to the performance roster, promising an unforgettable musical experience. The talented trio will join the existing lineup which features stars like Janet Jackson, Ari Lennox, Victoria Monét, and Usher, who will perform a special show commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Confessions.

Hosting duties will be handled by Keke Palmer, Pretty Vee, Big Tigger, Punkie Johnson, and Kenny Burns, with DJ sets from Raj Smoove, DJ Clark Kent, and DJ Beverly Bond.

Mya, known for hits like “My Love Is Like…Wo” and her Grammy Award-winning track “Smooth Jones,” expressed her excitement about gracing the festival stage this year.

“I’m looking forward to headlining the AT&T Dream in Black connected stage as we gear up to celebrate thirty years of ESSENCE Festival,” the star told Billboard. “I know I’ll cherish this performance because it gives me the opportunity to connect with my fans and take them through my journey as an artist as we reflect on the last three decades of art and culture within the Black community,” Mya added.

Jadakiss echoed a similar sentiment to the outlet.

“I’m excited to join ESSENCE once again at the AT&T Dream in Black connected stage. The city’s got the vibe, the soul, and the stories of Black culture all around us. It’s about celebrating where we’ve come from and where we’re headed. This performance is a shout-out to our roots, a celebration of our strength, and a step toward community and connection.”

2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ “Ignites Culture & Conversation” With Experiences featuring Serena Williams, JT, Ava DuVernay, Big Freedia, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Marsai Martin & More

Beyond the electrifying performances, ESSENCE Festival of Culture attendees will have the opportunity to engage in enriching panels and fireside chats featuring renowned figures across film, beauty, sports, and entertainment, according to a press release. Serena Williams will make her debut appearance at BEAUTYCON™: @ESSENCEFEST Edition, discussing her powerhouse status on the court and her mission to democratize beauty through her brand, WYN Beauty.

The event will also showcase expert insights, including beauty tips from celebrity hairstylist Tippi Shorter and industry trends from Michelle O’Connor, Javon Ford, Sister Scientist, and Uche Natori.

The ESSENCE Stage will bring the pages of ESSENCE Magazine to life, hosted by actress and singer LeToya Luckett from July 5-7. Highlights include a fireside chat with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on her creative journey, and performances by bounce pioneer Big Freedia and reality TV producer Carlos King, celebrating New Orleans culture.

A press release adds that the “City Cinderella,” Miami-bred chart-topping femcee, JT will be at ESSENCE Girls United Creators House™. The immersive and inclusive hub will empower and provide opportunities for the ultimate digital maven at the Sugar Mill.

Meet us at the hotspot to create content and build community on and offline, while diving deep into the digital influences that impact pop culture in society today from actress and entrepreneur, Skai Jackson, entrepreneur J Mulan and filmmaker and mental health advocate, Elyse Fox.

The ESSENCE® GU® Kickback is the ultimate day party for the generation of festival attendees, who will lead us into our next chapter. On Saturday, July 6th from 2:00pm – 6:00pm CT, you will want to make sure your phone has storage to capture all the TikTok worthy moments and special musical performances from singer and songwriter, 4Batz and JT.

Meanwhile, the ESSENCE Film Festival by ESSENCE STUDIOS promises captivating conversations with top names in entertainment such as Garcelle Beauvais, Tisha Campbell, Hailey Kilgore, Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The event lineup will also contain a must-see special screening and Q&A of Nigerian Afrobeats artist Tiwa Savage’s acting debut in “Water & Garri,” a feature-length drama following Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer.

There’s so much more in store for festival-goers. Head to ESSENCEFestival.com for a full list of events and purchase your ticket to attend The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Will you be going this year? Are you excited to see Jadakiss, Mya, and Jeremih added to the lineup?