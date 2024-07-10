Entertainment

Victoria Monét Stuns With Mya At Star-Studded Essence Fest Bash

When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Vegan Yams: Victoria Monét & Mýa Stun At Star-Studded Essence Fest Bash, Spark Heart Eye Hysteria

Published on July 10, 2024

All eyes were on ageless stunner Mýa who slayed alongside Victoria Monét at a star-studded Essence Fest party this past weekend in New Orleans.

Celebrating 30 Years Of Essence Hosted By Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Monét, who co-headlined this year’s Essence Fest concert with Janet Jackson, could be seen vibing with Mýa who headlined AT&T’s Dream in Black connected stage in the bustling Convention Center.

“Right off the bat, I thought it was an interesting idea, the Dream in Black [platform] celebrating Black culture,” said Mýa in an interview with Adweek.

“And New Orleans itself is a beautiful place with so much culture and a place that everyone comes to. It’s also Essence’s 30th celebration, a huge milestone. I love being a part of cultural events. All the aspects of Essence Fest—I love what it stands for. It’s motivating, it’s inspiring, it’s empowering.”

Naturally, everybody from Luke James to Lance Gross made their way over to Mýa who’s still very much that girl nearly 30 years after her R&B reign.

Celebrating 30 Years Of Essence Hosted By Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Celebrating 30 Years Of Essence Hosted By Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Celebrating 30 Years Of Essence Hosted By Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

At 44, Mya is finer than fine while staying booked and busy on the booming festival circuit. Seriously, look at the material.

Celebrating 30 Years Of Essence Hosted By Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

In an interview with Essence GU, the proud vegan and self-care advocate shared some of her beauty secrets that keep her looking ageless.

“As far as skincare, I use natural products,” she revealed. “I use African black soap from Ghana. I also use shea butter as a natural sunblock if I plan on being in the sun [and also] for daily moisturization. I save my peels on my papayas and my mangoes. The papaya peel is a natural moisturizer, I use the mango peel as a skin tightening mask for about 10-15 minutes. So I just use everything natural on my face – I use lemon as astringent, too.”

What type of vibe would you want from a Victoria and Mya collab? Tell us down below and peep Mya and Victoria’s most recent slays on the flip.

