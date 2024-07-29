PnB Rock’s Alleged Shooter Reportedly Deemed ‘Not Yet Competent’ To Stand Trial

PnB Rock’s alleged shooter is avoiding facing justice a little longer after reportedly being found “not yet competent” to stand trial.

In September of 2022, rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot and killed while dining at Roscoe’s in Los Angeles. His death would mark the second rapper from the East Coast murdered while visiting Los Angeles since 2020. Following his fatal shooting, authorities apprehended who they believed to be responsible for the crime.

Now, according to Rolling Stone, the now 17-year-old alleged shooter appeared in a Los Angeles County courtroom this weekend, but a judge ruled that he was not yet competent enough to stand trial for his alleged actions. Reportedly, the minor lacks the “necessary competency” to be involved in any legal proceedings.

Rolling Stone adds that the alleged shooter is receiving services while behind bars to be able to stand trial but still has a long path ahead.

“The recommendation is that the previous orders remain,” Commissioner Sharonda P. Bradford said. “The proceedings remain suspended, remediation continues.”

All parties will return to court next month for a follow-up hearing to decide the path forward. The minor’s father Freddie Trone is also on trial for the same murder and has pleaded not guilty to all charges involving the robbery and murder.

Co-defendant, Tremont Jones, who’s accused of tipping off PnB Rock’s location to his alleged murderers pleaded not guilty as well.