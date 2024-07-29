Recording Artists

PnB Rock's Alleged Shooter 'Not Yet Competent' To Stand Trial

PnB Rock’s Alleged Shooter Reportedly Deemed ‘Not Yet Competent’ To Stand Trial

Published on July 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pnb Rock Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 09, 2020

Pnb Rock – Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

PnB Rock’s alleged shooter is avoiding facing justice a little longer after reportedly being found “not yet competent” to stand trial.

In September of 2022, rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot and killed while dining at Roscoe’s in Los Angeles. His death would mark the second rapper from the East Coast murdered while visiting Los Angeles since 2020. Following his fatal shooting, authorities apprehended who they believed to be responsible for the crime.

Related Stories

Now, according to Rolling Stone, the now 17-year-old alleged shooter appeared in a Los Angeles County courtroom this weekend, but a judge ruled that he was not yet competent enough to stand trial for his alleged actions. Reportedly, the minor lacks the “necessary competency” to be involved in any legal proceedings.

Rolling Stone adds that the alleged shooter is receiving services while behind bars to be able to stand trial but still has a long path ahead.

“The recommendation is that the previous orders remain,” Commissioner Sharonda P. Bradford said. “The proceedings remain suspended, remediation continues.”

All parties will return to court next month for a follow-up hearing to decide the path forward. The minor’s father Freddie Trone is also on trial for the same murder and has pleaded not guilty to all charges involving the robbery and murder.

Co-defendant, Tremont Jones, who’s accused of tipping off PnB Rock’s location to his alleged murderers pleaded not guilty as well.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Los Angeles Maskless Customer Holds Roscoe's chicken and waffle staff at gun point Newsletter PNB Rock Roscoe's Chicken and waffles robbery in Pasadena

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Diddy x Donald Trump x 50 Cent

Trump Denies Plans To Pardon ‘Half-Innocent’ Diddy Over ‘Hostile’ Comments, 50 Cent Doubles Down On Donald’s Decision

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close