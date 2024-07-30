‘The Oval’ Actress Taja V. Simpson Marries Ryan Easter In Lavish LA Wedding, Opulence Ensues [First Look Exclusive]

We love #BlackLove and the city of angels witnessed a celestial bond on July 27 as Taja V. Simpson, star of BET’s hit show The Oval, married her love, Ryan Easter!

In a ceremony that was the epitome of glamor and romance, BOSSIP got an exclusive first look into all the dazzling details of this star-studded affair that combined Hollywood glamor with heartfelt moments, making it a contender for the wedding of the year.

An Elegant Love Story for the Ages

Taja and Ryan’s journey to the altar has been one filled with love, commitment, and unbreakable bonds. Their wedding day was nothing short of a fairytale, with every moment meticulously planned to reflect their unique love story.

The couple opted for an intimate gathering, surrounded by 90 of their closest friends and family, creating a warm and joyous atmosphere that resonated throughout the day.

From the moment guests received their invitations, it was clear that this would be a wedding to remember. Taja and Ryan asked their guests to adhere to a chic color theme, creating a cohesive and sophisticated look that set the tone for the event.

Forgoing a traditional wedding party, the couple focused on a more personal and inclusive celebration, making each guest feel like a vital part of their special day.

The Big Reveal: Taja’s Stunning Bridal Look

The highlight of the ceremony was undoubtedly Taja’s grand entrance. As the curtains parted, Taja stepped out in a breathtaking all-silk wedding dress by Martina Liana Bridal Designs. The feathery all-white gown featured an impressive long train and extension, leaving everyone in awe of her radiant beauty.

With each step down the aisle, Taja captivated her guests, her grace and elegance leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. Ryan complimented her beauty with a white tux, black dress pants, and a bold black bowtie—just as dapper as can be.

Heartfelt Vows, Meaningful Moments, And A Candle Ceremony

Taja and Ryan’s ceremony was filled with touching moments that showcased their deep love and commitment. They wrote their own wedding vows, exchanging promises that were both personal and profound. Their words, filled with love and intimate anecdotes, moved their guests to tears, highlighting the strength of their bond.

One of the most poignant moments of the day was the unity candle ceremony. As Taja and Ryan lit their candles, the room was filled with a palpable sense of unity and hope for their future together. This symbolic act represented the merging of their lives and families, creating a beautiful and emotional moment that touched everyone’s hearts.

A Night Of Celebration

As the evening unfolded, the celebrations continued with heartfelt speeches and joyous dancing.

Ryan’s mother, Deborah Easter, delivered a speech that was both moving and humorous, capturing the essence of the couple’s love and the joy of the occasion. Her words resonated with all in attendance, setting the tone for an unforgettable night of celebration.

The reception was a feast for the senses, with stunning floral arrangements by Lady Buggs and delectable pastries from Torrance Bakery. Each detail was carefully curated to create a visually stunning and delightful experience for the guests.

The evening was filled with laughter, love, and a sense of togetherness, making it a perfect celebration of Taja and Ryan’s new journey as husband and wife.

A Love That Will Stand the Test of Time

Taja and Ryan’s wedding was not just an event but a beautiful reflection of their love story. It was a day filled with cherished memories, heartfelt moments, and an overwhelming sense of joy. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, their wedding will be remembered as a testament to their love and the beautiful future they are building together.

BOSSIP wishes the happy couple well!

**CREDITS:

Bride @tajavsimpson

Groom #RyanEaster

MUA @marquiswardbeauty

Hair @laceprofessor

Venue @shadehotelmb

Flowers @flowersbyladybuggs

Cake @torrancebakery

Dress @martinalianabridal c/o @bridalelegancestudio

Shoes @betseyjohnson

Photographer @jorgemezaphotos

Videographer @foreverfr3sh

Assistant @shamyajamerica