Thee Stallion To Thee Rescue: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Emergency Aid For Houston Senior Citizens In Wake Of Hurricane Beryl

Megan Thee Stallion is using her powers for good in her hometown of Houston, TX.

The H-town Hottie is rolling up her sleeves through her organization, Pete and Thomas Foundation, to give emergency generators to senior citizens caught in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan said, according to US Weekly. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage in Houston as it made its way through the Gulf Coast and many Caribbean islands. Over 50 people were declared dead in the wake of the storm that caused over $6 billion in damages.

Despite being on the UK leg of her sold-out Hot Girl Tour, Thee Stallion’s mind has been on the more than two million people in Houston who were without power for an extended amount of time.

“We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance,” a press release from the Bread of Life states. “Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season. Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power so there is no interruption in service.”

Over a week after the storm’s appearance in the city, thousands of Houstonians are still without power. It’s incredible that the “HISS” rapper and her “Paper Together” collaborator Bun B are putting on for their city when Houston needs it most. However, many fans noted that these feel-good stories follow the repeated failures of politicians like MIA TX Gov. Greg Abbott to take care of their citizens. When it comes to survival from natural disasters or policies to decrease the severity of climate change, lives depend on who’s in office, from the top to the state and local levels.

Meg started the Pete and Thomas Foundation back in 2022 as a way to honor her late parents and “uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and other underserved communities.” Well done, hot girl!