Watch Kevin Hart & The Bonkers ‘Borderlands’ Cast Prank The Press In Hilariously Unserious Interviews At Comic-Con

We love a good prank and that’s exactly what Kevin Hart and the Borderlands cast pulled off during a hilariously unserious interview with members of the press during Comic-Con.

Hart, along with cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramírez, Florian Munteanu, and driector Eli Roth used earpieces to prank the unsuspecting journalists with shenanigan-stuffed answers to their questions about the upcoming Action/Sc-Fi film.

Check out the viral video below:

In bonkers video game adaptation Borderlands (opening Aug. 9), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past named Lilith (Cate Blanchett) reluctantly returns to her home Pandora–the most chaotic planet in the galaxy.

While there, she sets out to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez)–the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. before forming an unexpected alliance with a ragtag squad of misfits including Roland (Kevin Hart)–a seasoned mercenary on a mission, Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt)–a feral pre-teen who blows things up, Krieg (Florian Munteanu)–Tina’s mountain-sized protector, Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis)–the weirdo scientist who’s seen it all, and Claptrap (Jack Black)–a wisecracking robot.

Together, these very unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and murderous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets with the fate of the universe in their hands. Well, maybe.

Check out the raucous trailer below:

With a star-studded limited series and summer blockbuster on the way, Hart is on another impressive run that also includes a partnership with Airbnb for an exclusive VIP experience at his luxurious Coramino Live Lounge in LA.

For three nights only, lucky guests will step behind the velvet rope into Kevin’s members-only speakeasy for two of the star’s favorite things: good company and great tequila.

Guests will get Kevin Hart-level VIP treatment complete with a tequila tasting with the man of the hour, live DJ set, and star-studded night of performances straight from Kevin’s contact list.

The booking request period opens on Wednesday, August 21 at 9:00 AM PT and closes on Monday, August 26 at 11:59 PM PT for three separate one-night experiences on September 24, 25, and 26 for 15 guests and their plus ones at $76/person–a nod to Kevin’s birthday on July 6.

“The Coramino Live Lounge is the pairing of my two greatest passions – comedy and tequila,” said Kevin about the epic experience. “It’s a testament to all my hard work, and now I’m excited for you to get a front row seat to how I live.”

To request to book the Lounge, click here.