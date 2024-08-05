Athletes

Olympics: Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Sweep

#BlackGirlMagic: Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Sweep The Medals For Floor Excercise After Competing To Tracks By Beyoncé

Published on August 5, 2024

“It’s not the diamonds, it’s not the pearls,” they’re those girls!

Olympic Games Paris 2024

Source: Anadolu / Getty

That’s today’s theme after three Black women swept the medals for the Floor Exercise at the Olympics. To make things all the more special, all three competed throughout the competition to tracks by Beyoncé.

Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles made history in Paris on Monday after winning the gold, silver, and bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Olympic Games Paris 2024

Source: Anadolu / Getty

 

Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Brought Beyoncé To The Olympic Floor

Andrade, the most decorated Brazilian athlete at the Games, garnered the gold after scoring 14.166, just ahead of Simone Biles’ 14.133.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

Before narrowly beating Biles and claiming the women’s floor title, Rebeca Andrade tumbled and twirled to several songs including King Bey’s “End Of Time.”

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympics Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Europa Press Sports / Getty

As for Simone, she previously competed on the floor to a medley of Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It?” and Beyoncé and Travis Scott’s “Delresto (Echoes.”

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

On Monday, she competed with a non-King Bey mashup but stunned all the same.

 

“Today has been absolutely wild… I’ve been out on that floor so many times competing, so obviously exhaustion and all of that sets in, but we still had to go out and compete one more time today,” PEOPLEreports she said at a press conference afterward. “And it’s such an honor to compete with these girls on both the beam and on the floor.”

“At the end of the day, whoever medaled, medaled, and that’s what’s so exciting, because you just never know with gymnastics,” she added. “I’m not very upset or anything about my performance at the Olympics. I’m actually very happy, proud and even more excited that it’s over, the stress of it.”

As for Jordan Chiles, a Beyoncé super stan who often wears looks modeled after Bey, competed throughout the Olympics to “Black Parade”, “My House”, “Cuff It”, “Energy” and lastly, “Lose My Breath.”

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

In a stunning twist, she was elevated to the podium with a 13.766 after a scoring inquiry lifted her from fifth place.

Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Supported Rebeca Andrade On The Podium

While posing for pictures, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles sweetly bowed down to Rebeca Andrade while she posted with her gold medal.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

Absolutely adorable!

Congrats to these history-making ladies!

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6

Source: Catherine Steenkeste / Getty

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

Related Tags

