Gold Medals & Melanin: 12 Black Athletes We’re Watching At The 2024 Paris Olympics

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

of 3

Jeffrey “B-Boy Jeffro” Louis – Break Dancer Yes, yes, y’all! From the gritty 1970’s streets of the Bronx to the world! For the first time in Olympic history, we have breakdancing as a sports category and Jeffrey “B-Boy Jeffro” Louis is a contender. The Houston native is part of the Rock All Day Crew in regular life, but in the Olympics, he’s repping for the USA. Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone – Track and Field Mclaughlin-Levrone is a sprinter and hurdler who competes in the 400-meter hurdles. The 2024 Paris Olympics is not her first rodeo. In 2016, she made the Rio Games at 16, and then she competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She already has some gold and silver medals under her belt, but she’s competing in Paris this year to show the world she’s still one of the best. Ashleigh Johnson – Water Polo In 2016, Johnson made history at the Rio Games as the first Black woman to represent America in water polo at the Olympics. She won gold with her team that year, and then again in Tokyo. The team is going for its fourth consecutive gold Olympic medal but it’s not going to be easy. Gabby Thomas – Track and Field Thomas is a sprinter who won a bronze medal in the 200 m and a silver in the women’s 4×100 m relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Frederick Richard – Gymnastics The 20-year-old just helped his team win an all-around bronze. It’s the first time since 2008 that the men’s team won any medal in this category. Simone Manuel – Swimming Manuel just won a silver in the 4×100 freestyle relay for the 2024 games! SEE ALSO Hate Crimes: Black Queer Couple Assaulted By Violent White People In Spotsylvania, VA

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107

The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’

Morelle McCane – Boxing Known as “Million Dollar Mo”, Morelle McCane makes history as the first woman boxer from Cleveland to qualify for the Olympics. Lauren Scruggs – Fencing Scruggs just made history in the 2024 Paris Games as the first Black woman from the United States to win an individual medal in a women’s fencing event. The Harvard student got the silver repping for all the New Yorker Americans out there. Queens, to be exact. She better! Naya Tapper – Rugby She is co-captain of the USA Women’s rugby team and competed in her second Olympics. She snagged a Bronze medal and shared that she’s retiring from the sport with her head held high. Dearica Hamby The LA Sparks Forward is on Team USA to hopefully sweep Women’s Basketball and get to the gold. Y It’s going well so far as Team USA had a blowout win over Japan Tuesday. Sophia Smith – Soccer She just helped Team USA beat Germany in a 4-1 victory. It’s safe to say she came to go hard, and not go home until the W is achieved. Chris Eubanks – Tennis Sometimes, even good athletes have bad days. Ebanks unfortunately lost his first-round match at the 2024 Games, handing Lebanon its first Olympic victory. Fans weren’t happy, but you win some, you lose some. SEE ALSO Hate Crimes: Black Queer Couple Assaulted By Violent White People In Spotsylvania, VA

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107

The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’