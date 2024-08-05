Celebrity

Larsa Pippen Allegedly Dating Netflix Star Zay Wilson

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Country Canoodling With ‘The Ultimatium’s’ Zay Wilson, ‘Unbothered’ By Marcus Jordan’s Alleged New Boo

Published on August 5, 2024

Larsa Pippen x Zay Wilson

Source: Alexander Tamargo / The Larsa Light/Netflix

Larsa Pippen is back on the dating scene following her split from ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan in March, and she reportedly couldn’t care less who he’s dating. (Sure!)

Why? Well according to TMZ, the 50-year-old reality TV star is casually “getting to know” Zay Wilson, a country crooner who first found fame on Netflix’s The Ultimatum.

Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Source: Netflix

A source close to Larsa claimed things weren’t “official” between the two, but that they were casually dating and enjoying each other’s company. According to the outlet, a few weeks ago, Zay performed a song at the Real Housewives of Miami star’s 50th birthday party and they were captured on camera dancing with one another.

This comes amid Wilson’s burgeoning country music career.

While she’s having fun with Zay, who was a contestant on Netflix’s Perfect Match and The Ultimatum, Lara’s “dating around” and keeping her options open.

 

 

Hopefully, things work out for Zay on the romance front this time around. Love was a miss for the 6-foot-6 star during his stint on The Ultimatum, a Netflix show where Nick and Vanessa Lachey challenge couples to test their relationships by meeting other potential matches in an effort to find their true partner. By the end of Season 1, Zay was unable to offer his partner, Rae Williams, the assurance she needed about their future together after their three-week trial marriage. Frustrated and overwhelmed, he chose to leave their shared apartment, saying he was “ready to get f*cked up and just forget all this even happened,” Bustle noted. 

 

Marcus Jordan Is Allegedly Dating An IG Model

Larsa and Zay’s budding relationship comes amid news of Marcus showing some extreme PDA to an Instagram model.

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-N1236Rgaf/?hl=en&img_index=1

A TikTok video shared Aug. 2 by the Reality Blurb outlet captured Marcus getting a little close to his rumored girlfriend Ashley Stevenson while partying up in Miami over the weekend.

Marcus, 33,  also shared a few snapshots of their fun night out on his Instagram Story, showing off Stevenson dancing in a sexy black dress with a caption that read;

“Ok I see you.”

The two are currently vacationing together in the South of France.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtHwtpJylv1/?hl=en&img_index=1

Larsa Reportedly No Longer Speaks To Marcus

Neither party has confirmed if they are dating, but Larsa isn’t bothered by seeing the two together, a source told TMZ. According to the insider, Larsa cut off all communication with Marcus following their split in March.

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

“She completely removed him from her life because she felt it was the healthiest thing for her,” the outlet noted.

Larsa and Marcus first met at a gathering organized by mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2019. Romance rumors began circulating in September 2022 when they were spotted having lunch together. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2023. However, by February, speculation about their troubles emerged when Larsa seemed to remove Marcus’ photos from Instagram and unfollow him. Shortly after, multiple sources reported their breakup after over a year together.

Interestingly, in July, when Entertainment Tonight inquired about her status with Marcus, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, Larsa responded with the following:

“I think it’s off. I mean, it’s off, it is off,” Larsa said. “I feel like I’m good. I’m good.”

 

Thoughts?

Larsa Pippen Marcus Jordan Netflix

Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

