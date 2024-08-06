Public Figures

Donald Trump Calls Kanye West 'Complicated' With 'A Good Heart'

Donald Trump Calls Kanye West ‘Complicated,’ Says Rival Fani Willis Needs To Treat Young Thug ‘Fairly’

Published on August 6, 2024

During Donald Trump’s unexpected (and random) stream with Adin Ross, the two discussed Kanye West with Trump referring to the rapper as “complicated.”

Brace yourselves, we are closing in on the final few months in the 2024 presidential election. In the next few weeks, the political climate will be tense, and both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be everywhere you turn.

Trump recently decided to make an appearance on stream with live streamer Adin Ross, who isn’t a politically in-tune person, but who has the viewership and lack of political knowledge to challenge him.

According to Complex, Adin Ross ran through topics in a click-farm-type format to harvest views and asked questions about the likes of Kanye West and Young Thug.

Kanye West was one of the first shocking Black celebrity endorsements of Trump shortly after he became president-elect. In retrospect, maybe it isn’t that shocking after all, and Trump clearly still has some supportive feelings toward the rapper.

“He’s very complicated,” Trump proclaimed to Adin Ross. “He’s a really nice guy, but he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated.”

Later in the stream, Adin brought up Young Thug’s YSL RICO case brought forth by Trump rival, District Attorney Fani Willis.

Ross revealed he would like to see Thug freed or at least “treated fair” and he shaded Willis with his response.

“So, um, I know Fani Willis treated you very unfairly. I have a friend who’s currently being treated unfairly by her. He’s a rapper named Young Thug.” Ross said “I heard that, actually,” Trump answered. “So, I’ve heard about him, and I’ve heard he’s being treated very unfairly by [DA Willis], and I would tell her she’s gotta treat these patriots that are being all—it’s terrible. They’re going after them. He’s gotta be treated fairly.”

The stream lasted a little over an hour and was a rare occurrence when someone else was steering the ship asking different questions. It felt like an attempt to make him relatable to younger voters. With only a few months left to Election Day this surely won’t be the last nominee and streamer collaboration we see.

You can watch the full Adin Ross stream below.

