Nicki Minaj Seemingly Reacts To Little Sister's Podcast Interview

Here’s Why Some Barbz Believe Nicki Minaj Tough Love Lambasted Her Little Sister Ming—‘Being A Mooch & A Clown Don’t Run In My DNA’

Published on August 6, 2024

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Is Nicki Minaj calling out her little sister? That’s the question being asked after the Head Barb in Charge had some harsh words for someone who made public comments about her.

“Even with blood relation, what God has given to me, is mine,” said Nicki.

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Blasted Her Little Sister On Stationhead

Nicki Minaj recently called out someone on a broadcast and rumors are swirling that she was speaking on her half-sister Ming Luanli, also known as Ming Li.

Her words come after Ming Li’s June appearance on the We In Miami Podcast, where the 18-year-old aspiring rapper didn’t shade her superstar sis, but told the hosts that they were “never close” and sometimes butt heads.

“Even though people think that we are not cool, we gonna argue…” admitted Ming on the podcast. “My sister do be getting mad at me [but]  siblings gonna fight.”

It’s unclear what part of the interview seemingly pissed Nicki off, but she recently offered a terse response.

“Why would a person speak on a person they love? Why would a person speak openly about a private person? Why would a person do that?” the Grammy-nominated rapper said, according to a video reposted by The Info Spot on Aug. 5. 

“Who would you speak about in your interviews if someone wanted to interview you? Yourself, right?” Nicki, 41, continued. “It’s always a bad sign if a person who is not even in your line of work, or who has never been successful in your line of work is doing interviews with people in your line of work. I think ya’ll think talent, like, you can catch it like a cold, or maybe you can pass it through the genes. Even with blood relation, what God has given to me, is mine.

She continued,

“You have to discover whatever it is you’re great at. Being a mooch and a clown don’t run in my DNA.”

After she caught wind of the shady broadcast, Ming Li reposted a screenshot of Nicki’s rant with a caption that read;

“I love you sis.”

She later reposted the Nicki Minaj clip in question on Instagram and noted in the comments that she still has love for her big sis.

“I still love her,” she wrote. “I tried as a sister to please her but I realize I gotta please God first cause only he can judge the gift he gave me.”

Who is Ming Luanli?

Ming Li, Nicki’s half-sister by way of their biological father, follows in her big sis’s footsteps by charting her own path as a rapper.

In March, the 18-year-old star was featured on her first collaborative single titled “Do It Again” alongside Rakeem Love, a heartbreak anthem where she seamlessly switches from rapping and singing, detailing a difficult split.

What Did Ming Li Say During Her Podcast Appearance? 

The artist who’s clearly inspired by her sister’s rap legacy opened up about her strained relationship with the Hip-Hop legend during her June 25 appearance on the We In Miami Podcast.

“I’ve never called her Nicki, by her name, at all. Me calling her Nicki always felt weird, I’ve always called her Onika, too,” the teen star revealed at the 42:40 minute mark of the interview. But we was never close, but we had a good bond. She was always, like, busy. She be busy and stuff like that, I be doing my sh*t, too. But at the end of the day, I know that I still got love for her, she still got love for me, and I’mma still be proud of her…make her know that I respect and support anything she do in the music industry.”

Further along in her appearance, Ming Li revealed that she was frequently questioned about why her sister hadn’t provided more support over the years and felt pressure to “impress” her famous sibling.

Despite this, as she begins to establish her own career as an artist, the aspiring rapper expressed confidence in her ability to achieve her dreams independently, even if she doesn’t reach the same level of success as her renowned sister.

“I know step by step I’m going to try to get to at least her type of greatness,” she added. 

Here’s What The Barbz Think About Nicki’s Alleged Comments To Ming Lee

Some Barbz think Nicki seemingly shading Ming Lee is well warranted as they point out the teen’s previous comments.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

They’re also alleging that she’s “clout chasing” by bringing up the superstar in interviews.

https://twitter.com/cowboylikewalt/status/1820685031745921491

Watch Ming Li’s full appearance on the We In Miami Podcast below.

 

What do YOU think about Nicki seemingly shading her little sis?

