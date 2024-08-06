Here’s Why Some Barbz Believe Nicki Minaj Tough Love Lambasted Her Little Sister Ming—‘Being A Mooch & A Clown Don’t Run In My DNA’

Is Nicki Minaj calling out her little sister? That’s the question being asked after the Head Barb in Charge had some harsh words for someone who made public comments about her.

“Even with blood relation, what God has given to me, is mine,” said Nicki.

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Blasted Her Little Sister On Stationhead

Nicki Minaj recently called out someone on a broadcast and rumors are swirling that she was speaking on her half-sister Ming Luanli, also known as Ming Li.

Her words come after Ming Li’s June appearance on the We In Miami Podcast, where the 18-year-old aspiring rapper didn’t shade her superstar sis, but told the hosts that they were “never close” and sometimes butt heads.

“Even though people think that we are not cool, we gonna argue…” admitted Ming on the podcast. “My sister do be getting mad at me [but] siblings gonna fight.”

It’s unclear what part of the interview seemingly pissed Nicki off, but she recently offered a terse response.

“Why would a person speak on a person they love? Why would a person speak openly about a private person? Why would a person do that?” the Grammy-nominated rapper said, according to a video reposted by The Info Spot on Aug. 5. “Who would you speak about in your interviews if someone wanted to interview you? Yourself, right?” Nicki, 41, continued. “It’s always a bad sign if a person who is not even in your line of work, or who has never been successful in your line of work is doing interviews with people in your line of work. I think ya’ll think talent, like, you can catch it like a cold, or maybe you can pass it through the genes. Even with blood relation, what God has given to me, is mine.

She continued,

“You have to discover whatever it is you’re great at. Being a mooch and a clown don’t run in my DNA.”

After she caught wind of the shady broadcast, Ming Li reposted a screenshot of Nicki’s rant with a caption that read;

“I love you sis.”

She later reposted the Nicki Minaj clip in question on Instagram and noted in the comments that she still has love for her big sis.

“I still love her,” she wrote. “I tried as a sister to please her but I realize I gotta please God first cause only he can judge the gift he gave me.”

