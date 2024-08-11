Athletes

BOSSIP's Weekly Content Recap Feat. More Olympic Greatness

ICYMI: BOSSIP's Weekly Content Recap Featuring More Olympic Greatness From LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, A'ja Wilson & More

Published on August 11, 2024

Content Recap - Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Day 15

Content Recap – Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

Check out all the Olympic greatness you missed from week two of the 2024 Paris Olympics featuring Team USA.

Unfortunately, the 2024 Paris Olympics are coming to a close with the USA and China tied at 40 Gold medals each. That will not stop us from showing our patriotism and showcasing the best moments from the week. This week’s BOSSIP content recap is dedicated to the amazing members of Team USA who proudly represent our country.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring Team USA

Team USA Takes Home The Gold In Men’s Basketball

LeBron James and Steph Curry playing together is always a scary sight and for other countries, it has to be terrifying. The dynamic duo led Team USA to the gold medal in men’s basketball in what is likely both stars’ last Olympic appearance.

Nike Releases Olympic Ad After Men’s Basketball’s Huge Win

Of course, there was a Nike ad immediately after the game ended.

Adidas Releases Olympic Ad For Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is primed to become the face of the league, and the fact he was chosen by the new generation for Team USA proves it. Adidas seized the moment to debut a new Olympic commercial in support of Ant. Under Armor failed to deliver an Olympic ad for Steph Curry, but Nike and Adidas came up big for LeBron and Anthony Edwards.

Team USA Takes Gold In Women’s Basketball

The men dominated on Saturday but Sunday was for the ladies. With the Bryant family courtside, Team USA took home the gold medal giving France their second-place throne for the second time in two days. This marks the team’s eighth straight win.

What’s Another Gold Medal Win Without Another Nike Commercial?

Another Nike commercial aired showing how amazing it is to watch the world gather to compete for second place, considering that Team USA took the top spots.

