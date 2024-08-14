Michael Rubin Confirms Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Was Blacklisted From His All White Party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin confirms Kendrick Lamar’s summer smash “Not Like Us” was blocked from his 4th of July bash that Drake attended.

One of the summer’s yearly social media traditions is watching the star-studded recap from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s all white Independence Day party.

This year the exclusive affair included an invite that featured a George Condo painting for every guest and a custom pair of Travis Scott’s Nike’s.

Social media was sent into a frenzy when pictures surfaced of Drake attending the party after being freshly defeated by owl-cager Kendrick Lamar as people assumed “Not Like Us” was blasting and ruing the vibes for Drizzy on his first day out of his hole.

https://www.twitter.com/nojumper/status/1809247926033486319

According to Rubin himself who appeared on The Breakfast Club, Rubin said that that wasn’t the case and he took proper steps to ensure that didn’t happen. One of those steps was banning Kendrick Lamar’s massive hit from the playlist.

“Drake’s my friend for a long time.” said Michale Rubin. “I’m not gonna not invite him — and look, he’s obviously going through a little bit of a battle right now — I’m not gonna have him come there… I just didn’t think it was appropriate.”

“So I sent a note and said, ‘Hey, let’s not play any one’s music that’s feuding with anyone that’s [at the party]’.”

Host LoRosa then questioned if Drake was the one to make the request.

“That was a ‘me’ decision. I just thought it was the appropriate thing,” he answered.

While Michael Rubin meant well, this will further fan the flames of the historic hip-hop battle but we all need thoughtful friends like Mr. Rubin when we take the L.

You can watch Rubin tell the story and talk about Fanatics Fest NY below.