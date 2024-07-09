Bossip Video

After Kendrick Lamar released the “Not Like Us” video, fans are flocking to Compton’s Tam’s Burgers drawing a 40% sales spike.

We can safely say Kendrick Lamar re-energized the West Coast following his feud with Drake. His beef-ending diss track “Not Like Us” has now become the gift that keeps on giving. So far, aside from the most Kendrick music in ages–the beef provided us with an abundance of music from Kung Fu Kenny. We also got the Compton unifying show The Pop Out.

According to TMZ, the fans aren’t the only ones winning from Kenny’s West Coast dominance.

Reportedly, Tam’s Burgers, which was featured heavily in the video for “Not Like Us,” is seeing a boom in business. Kendrick has an entire sequence featuring Mustard in the video and even grabs some food from the establishment in the video. That one scene has led to a 40% increase in sales according to owner Lauro Hernandez and his son Bryan Noe. Furthermore, tourists and locals have flooded the establishment like they did Toronto’s New Ho King restaurant after they were mentioned by Kendrick on “Euphoria.”

Also, that leaves one question: is Kendrick the new stimulus package?