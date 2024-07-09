After Kendrick Lamar released the “Not Like Us” video, fans are flocking to Compton’s Tam’s Burgers drawing a 40% sales spike.
We can safely say Kendrick Lamar re-energized the West Coast following his feud with Drake. His beef-ending diss track “Not Like Us” has now become the gift that keeps on giving. So far, aside from the most Kendrick music in ages–the beef provided us with an abundance of music from Kung Fu Kenny. We also got the Compton unifying show The Pop Out.
According to TMZ, the fans aren’t the only ones winning from Kenny’s West Coast dominance.
Reportedly, Tam’s Burgers, which was featured heavily in the video for “Not Like Us,” is seeing a boom in business. Kendrick has an entire sequence featuring Mustard in the video and even grabs some food from the establishment in the video. That one scene has led to a 40% increase in sales according to owner Lauro Hernandez and his son Bryan Noe. Furthermore, tourists and locals have flooded the establishment like they did Toronto’s New Ho King restaurant after they were mentioned by Kendrick on “Euphoria.”
Also, that leaves one question: is Kendrick the new stimulus package?
-
Oui Love To See It: Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Venus And Serena Williams & More Slay The Runway At Vogue World: Paris
-
Cardi B & Meagan Good Attend 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards As Jonathan Majors Emotionally Accepts 'Perseverance' Honor
-
Best Dressed Daddy: A$AP Rocky Stars With Baby Boys, RZA And Riot, In Bottega Veneta Father's Day Campaign
-
Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club Empowers Women Across Atlanta With Lauren Speed-Hamilton
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.