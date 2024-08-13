Sixth Sense: Haley Joel Osment Believes Kendrick Lamar Gave Him A Precise’ ‘Euphoria’ Shout Out–‘It Has To Be Intentional’

Haley Joel Osment’s sixth sense is telling him that Kendrick Lamar “scrambling” his name with Joel Osteen’s on “Euphoria” was absolutely intentional.

Now that the biggest Hip-Hop beef of the past decade has officially ended, fans have been eager to decipher the lyrics from the artists who hurled insults at each other on wax. One of the biggest debates of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud has been about a particular namedrop on “Euphoria” that some believe could have been referencing either a Texas megachurch pastor or an actor.

“N****a feelin’ like Joel Osteen/Funny, he was in a film called A.I. /And my sixth sense tellin’ me to off him,” Kendrick rapped on “Euphoria.”

According to The Associated Press, Haley Joel Osment who starred in 1999’s The Sixth Sense and 2001’s A.I. was spotted at the premiere of Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice and was eager to discuss his name-drop in the beef.

“I was shooting in Ireland when all that happened and I got like a hundred texts in the middle of the night,” said Osment, whose “I see dead people” line from the M. Night Shyamalan film was quoted in Kendrick’s ” Not Like Us. “I was like, what is going on?!”

Osment also revealed to AP that he thinks Kendrick Lamar doesn’t do anything “by accident” so his use of “Joel Osteen” instead of his name must have been intentional.

“I think he’s too precise,” said Osment. “I don’t know for sure and I’m not gonna assume that he knows my exact name, but the way I’ve heard people talk about that and certain analysis that I’ve read about it, I think that it’s an intentional scrambling of my name and that other guy’s name. Because Kendrick’s too precise to just make a mistake like that, I think.”

At this point, we may never know what Kendrick meant by that line and we highly doubt he’ll do a new interview to explain. With that in mind, it looks like there will be certain things in the beef that only Kendrick and Drake will understand.