LeBron James Reconnects With Leather Goods Designer Shéron Barber For An Exclusive 2024 USA Olympic Collection

LeBron James and Shéron Barber recently connected again for a lavish leather goods collection for the 2024 Olympics.

Now that LeBron James has completed his Avenger initiative of collecting gold for Team USA’s Men’s Basketball Team, he is back to business. LeBron previously broke the internet when he was spotted wearing a custom Lobos 1707 leather carrying bag designed by Shéron Barber. Maison Barber, also known as Shéron Barber, is a famed leather goods designer who’s known to send shockwaves across the web with his intricate designs.

Now according to a press release, King James and Shéron have connected again to celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics with an exclusive collection.

The bespoke collection is in collaboration with James’ company Uninterrupted and reserved for Olympic teammates and close friends. Unfortunately, the items will not be for sale which further honors Barber’s mission to celebrate champions through craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

In particular, Shéron’s handmade Italian leather duffle upholds his signature craftsmanship and features precious metal hardware with a unique design for Team USA.

Additionally, the bag showcases quilted waves representing the American Flag alongside shooting stars. The bespoke trunk in the collection was created to house Olympic medals and symbolize the Olympic athletes’ journey and triumph.

King James is an excellent curator of luxury like Barber and since Shéron Barber’s craftsmanship is unmatched, we’d consider this another successful team up.