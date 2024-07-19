Athletes

Steph Curry & LeBron James Share Their 'Not Like Us' Opinions

Steph Curry & LeBron James Trade Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’– ‘Not The Only Song In America’

Published on July 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team Training.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Team USA is in full force on the court, but Steph Curry is tired of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” despite his teammate LeBron James loving it.

LeBron James and his NBA version of the Avengers are playing exhibition games ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This is likely LeBron’s last run with Team USAn , and it’s been a treat to watch him, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, and Anthony Davis play together.

Unfortunately for Steph Curry, he is playing the Robin role to Bron’s Batman and isn’t allowed to control the musical vibes.

According to Bleacher Report, after winning against Serbia, Kendrick Lamar’s #1 recordNot Like Us” blasted through the speakers and Steph Curry questioned his teammates’ obsession with the diss record.

“It’s not the only song in America,”said Steph in a candid moment caught on camera.

“I love it,” said LeBron James shutting down the Golden State star.

 

In case you were unaware,  Kendrick Lamar actually dragged Steph and LeBron into his public feud with Drake on the scathing track “Meet The Grahams” where he warned both athletes to “keep the family” away from Drake.

This could be a long summer for Steph as “Not Like Us” is the biggest track of 2024 by a landslide. Hopefully, his light-skinned allegiance to Drake can withstand the back-to-back spins of the song that will undoubtedly play throughout the Olympics.

You can watch LeBron and Steph’s “Not Like Us” disagreement below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aubrey Drake Graham Drake Kendrick Lamar LeBron James Newsletter Not Like Us Steph Curry team usa Team USA Basketball

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close