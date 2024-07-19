Steph Curry & LeBron James Trade Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’– ‘Not The Only Song In America’

Team USA is in full force on the court, but Steph Curry is tired of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” despite his teammate LeBron James loving it.

LeBron James and his NBA version of the Avengers are playing exhibition games ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This is likely LeBron’s last run with Team USAn , and it’s been a treat to watch him, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, and Anthony Davis play together.

Unfortunately for Steph Curry, he is playing the Robin role to Bron’s Batman and isn’t allowed to control the musical vibes.

According to Bleacher Report, after winning against Serbia, Kendrick Lamar’s #1 record “Not Like Us” blasted through the speakers and Steph Curry questioned his teammates’ obsession with the diss record.

“It’s not the only song in America,”said Steph in a candid moment caught on camera. “I love it,” said LeBron James shutting down the Golden State star.

In case you were unaware, Kendrick Lamar actually dragged Steph and LeBron into his public feud with Drake on the scathing track “Meet The Grahams” where he warned both athletes to “keep the family” away from Drake.

This could be a long summer for Steph as “Not Like Us” is the biggest track of 2024 by a landslide. Hopefully, his light-skinned allegiance to Drake can withstand the back-to-back spins of the song that will undoubtedly play throughout the Olympics.

You can watch LeBron and Steph’s “Not Like Us” disagreement below.