Keke Palmer & Niecy Nash-Betts Announced As Latest Celebs Attending Atlanta’s Global Black Pride

“The gag is”…Keke Palmer and Niecy Nash Betts are the latest celebs attending an ATL affair celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of the Black LGBTQIA+ community.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride have announced the inclusion of the stars in their first-ever Global Black Pride ATL.

Taking place from August 26 to September 2, Keke and Niecy join the lineup of stars that include Niecy’s HERSband Jessica Betts, Billy Porter, Yemi Alade, Omawumi, Funky Dineva, Judge Pierce Hand Seitz, Bishop OC Allen III, Rashad Burgess and Melissa “DJ M” Scott.

On Sunday, September 1, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will showcase the 12th annual Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity” equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes and giveaways. Keke will receive the annual Humanitarian Award during the fest.

As for Niecy, she’ll be on hand at the festival to present her spouse Jessica Betts with the annual Trailblazer Award.

Additional 2024 honorees include Rashad Burgess, Lisa Cunningham, Funky Dineva, Judge Pierce Hand Seitz, Derek Ford, Devin Barrington, Adrienne Gates, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and Earl D. Fowkles Jr.

Global Black Pride Atlanta will also include a gala and influencer dinner, Global Black Pride village, and Mayor Andre Dickens’ annual Global Black Pride Reception held at Atlanta City Hall.

Are you checking out the Global Black Pride 2024 Festival and Celebration?