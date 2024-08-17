Chris Brown Believes ‘King Of Pop’ Crown Remains With Michael Jackson Amid Tank’s Comparison Drama

Chris Brown once again clarified that there is only one King of Pop, and his name is Michael Jackson.

Fresh off his successful 11:11 tour, the singer seemed to clear up where he stands in the ongoing debate over whether or not he’s surpassed the talent of the greatest artist of all time. He took to his Instagram story and posted an old clip of an interview with Big Boy where he responded to the claims.

“That’s cap. I stay the hell out of it [the debate]. My personal take is that I wouldn’t even be breathing or being able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Brown said. “So, I don’t know if they look at it like a Jordan and Kobe thing but I can’t even look at it, he’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him, hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up at my house. Hell nah, I’m not better than Michael Jackson.”

The story post comes after a week-long conversation was set off by fellow R&B singe-songwriter Tank, who referred to Brown as the evolution of Michael Jackson and the many artists who’ve emulated him.

“Chris Brown is in fact better than Michael Jackson. If there was Magic Johnson, now there is Lebron James,” Tank said during an interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “That is the ultimate evolution of a man that can play all five positions. When we talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson, the evolution of Usher, the evolution of me, the evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.”

Perhaps the most surprising part of his statement is him positing himself and Ginuwine alongside the likes of Usher and Michael Jackson because since when?

Fans of music and MJ alike took to the comments to defend the King’s throne. Tank doubled down on his thoughts saying,

“I know you’re going to say MJ’s catalog is crazy, songs are classic, etc but that was because of a LOT of great people involved who were some of the greatest at what they do. CB orchestras his own movement from stadium to visual, to show! No handouts, no sponsors, and all while the world was against him! I’m ready to argue!”

Well, arguments have ensued all week between people who either agree with Tank’s position or vehemently disagree. Of course, whenever this conversation comes up, many wonder how Queen Beyoncé remains left out of the conversation entirely in favor of her less decorated male musical peers. Nonetheless, the King of Pop has already been named, let’s move on!