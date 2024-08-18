‘I Feel Violated’ Kash Doll’s Baby Daddy Tracy T Caught In Shootout With Intruders During Home Invasion

Detroit rapper Kash Doll recently said she feels “violated” after a home invasion turned into a shootout at her Georgia home.

On Sunday, Kash Doll took to Instagram to elaborate on the terrifying situation, revealing that the intruders had attempted to steal her valuable Birkin bags.

As the incident unfolded, the father of her children, Tracy T, reacted swiftly to protect their family’s home and engaged in a shootout with the crimnals. Fortunately, the “Ice Me Out” rapper was not present during the break-in.

“They got into a shootout with my child’s father, and the police got all of them,” she said, confirming the intruders’ eventual arrest. “We ain’t took no L. It’s a celebration, but it’s also sad that it’s Black people that’s just running inside of people’s homes trying to take their things. What if my kids was there, what if my sister was there, what if my mom was there? What if he was there asleep and y’all caught him sleeping? They came in with guns!”

Kash Doll Alleges She Faced Racist Backlash From Her Own Community After Home Invasion

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5OiDPwu7W3/?img_index=1

In the wake of the break-in, Kash Doll faced an additional, deeply troubling issue; alleged discrimination from a supposed community leader.

“I’m putting y’all in my business today because I’m so upset with the community leader over in Brookhaven in the block that I stay in,” she continued.

In her Instagram video, she called out Ronnie Mayer, the leader of her Brookhaven neighborhood, for allegedly falsely accusing her of running a drug house.

According to Kash Doll, Mayer assumed her home was involved in illegal activities simply because of the number of successful Black people who frequented her residence.

“I’m the only Black person on my block and the youngest person on my block. This man had the audacity to go to the news… and told them that my house is a drug house because it’s trafficking a lot of Black people,” Kash Doll explained. “The sacrifices I make, how hard I work, everything that I do for you to just associate me with drugs just because I’m young, Black, and successful,” Kash Doll concluded. “That’s crazy that you went to the Internet – no, you went to the news, my n***a. And told the news that me and my child’s father is running a drug house. He just assumed that since it’s nice cars and other Black, nice, successful people pulling up that’s entertainers, that’s friends, producers, that have nice things as well. And it’s a lot of traffic because I have two kids under two… That I have drugs in my home.”

The disturbing events not only shook Kash Doll but also sparked a wave of support from her fans. Many took to social media to offer their condolences and express outrage over the alleged racial profiling she experienced.

One fan wrote,

“A community leader who didn’t take the time to get to know who’s in his community. Just assumed these people were selling drugs.. SAYS ALOT.”

Another echoed concerns about the break-in, saying,

“Thank God for her child’s father going to war on their behalf but this isn’t normal. A gated community having shooters come through? They targeted her and this is a set up for sure. Ain’t no way.”

With neighbors like that, who needs enemies? Hopefully, Kash Doll and her family can heal from this situation.