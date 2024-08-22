Recording Artists

Gunna Blessing 30 Georgia Families With $1K Stipends

‘Gunna’s Great Giveaway’ Gunna Giving Out $1K A Month To South Fulton Families In Need

Published on August 22, 2024

Gunna is giving back to the community with a huge giveaway.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

While his peers’ careers have almost diminished as they debated about his possible “rat” status in the YSL RICO trial, Gunna is steadily ascending.

Since being released from jail on an Alford plea he has topped the charts and completed a health journey. Now amid his many wins, he’s giving back to his home state.

 

According to WSBTV, Gunna’s Great Giveaway Foundation combined forces with the Black Music Action Coalition for the “303049 Guaranteed Income Program.” The program will spend $500K to bless 30 South Fulton families with $1,000 for an entire year.

 

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“I am deeply committed to fostering economic opportunities and uplifting our community,” said South Fulton mayor Khalid Kamau. “The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the City of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents face. The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city’s future, but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation,”

“My goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household,” said Gunna bout the program. “The Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city. “

Gunna isn’t new to giving back to his community he’s blessed McNair Middle School with an in-school grocery store, free clothing, and everyday items to help ease the burden on parents. His latest program hopes to help reduce mental stress and if it succeeds, hopefully more artists and cities will join. The amount may seem small but in this economy, $1,000 can go a long way, especially for children in need.

To apply, click HERE. 

Celebrity Charity Fulton County Gunna Newsletter

