Almost a year and a half after being released from jail, Gunna has broken his silence.

Right before Christmas 2022 Gunna was released from jail and freed from the shackles of the YSL RICO case. The rapper hit the ground running releasing a Gift & a Curse showing he was still one of the hottest in Hip-Hop. Following that, he instantly snatched the song of the summer with “FukUmean” proving it was back to business as usual.

Since his release he’s shied away from speaking to the media; until now.

Speaking with XXL for their latest cover story, Gunna opened up and answered questions fans have been dying to ask.

The Atlanta rapper immediately addressed his current relationship with Young Thug and kept it straight to the point.

“It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship,” said Gunna.

Gunna was also asked about his peers like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage commenting on his situation with some even calling him a snitch. The rapper said he’s not letting it bother him and said he’s had “peaceful” conversations with his peers. He also said that he hasn’t listened to any of the alleged disses against him.

When asked if he has received a fair shake, he referred to the backlash he got for accepting an Alford Plea, and said that people are being “misled.”

“I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions,” Gunna explained to XXL. “And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, “I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.”

Elsewhere in the cover story, Gunna reflects on the past two years and what he’s learned.

“I would say one life lesson is…it’s common sense, but it’s hard to mind the business that mines yours. And staying focused. Those are two key things I feel people should remember to do. It’ll help us. And when you make yourself better, everybody else like you.”

Recently Wunna announced his next project ONE OF WUN is on the way just in time for summer. While Young Thug continues to appear in a Fulton County Courtroom to fight for his freedom, his mentee is proudly carrying the YSL flag.

