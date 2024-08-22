‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar ‘Thinks She’s The Boss’ Of Her Cooking Show With Miss E

The Braxtons are continuing to make their triumphant return to television three years after the end of Braxton Family Values, and BOSSIP’s got a look at what’s to come.

In The Braxtonson WE tv, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers an unvarnished look at the family’s triumphs and trials.

As previously reported, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E will be seen navigating careers, health challenges, and busy personal lives while growing their family bond.

As for Toni, she’ll face a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback.

Always unafraid to open up on camera, Trina will start therapy for PTSD while Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar will be seen focusing on her wellness journey while Ms. E’s cooking show dream starts becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

The Braxtons Sneak Peek

In a sneak peek from Friday’s episode, we see Ms. Evelyn and Tamar collaborating on a cooking show. Miss E tells the cameras that her daughter “thinks she’s the boss” but she knows that she’s the one really in charge.

“I let her think that, it’s okay,” says Miss Evelyn.

Tamar then says in a confessional that she might be the best cook in the family because she makes a “mean BLT at 2:00 in the morning.”

“Okay?!” Tamar reaffirms with a laugh. “This is such a dream come true allowing my mother to live out her dreams,” says a more demure Tamar. “It’s a lot of healing in cooking, it’s a lot of healing in sharing recipes and stories.”

Miss E agrees and says that “food brings peace.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Episode 103 – “Family Matters” – Premieres Friday, August 23rd at 9:30 pm ET on We TV

The Braxtons are still mending from grief counseling, but when Traci’s son, Kevin Jr., goes missing, his aunties spring into action. Toni struggles to find balance with her health and work. Tamar teams up with Miss E to fulfill a lifelong dream.