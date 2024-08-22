Reality TV

'The Braxtons' Clip: Tamar & Miss E Talk Their Cooking Show

‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar ‘Thinks She’s The Boss’ Of Her Cooking Show With Miss E

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Braxtons are continuing to make their triumphant return to television three years after the end of Braxton Family Values, and BOSSIP’s got a look at what’s to come.

Braxton Family Values

Source: Braxtons / We TV

In The Braxtonson WE tv, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers an unvarnished look at the family’s triumphs and trials.

Related Stories

As previously reported, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E will be seen navigating careers, health challenges, and busy personal lives while growing their family bond.

Braxton Family Values

Source: Braxtons / We TV

As for Toni, she’ll face a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback.

Always unafraid to open up on camera, Trina will start therapy for PTSD while Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar will be seen focusing on her wellness journey while Ms. E’s cooking show dream starts becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

The Braxtons Sneak Peek

In a sneak peek from Friday’s episode, we see Ms. Evelyn and Tamar collaborating on a cooking show. Miss E tells the cameras that her daughter “thinks she’s the boss” but she knows that she’s the one really in charge.

“I let her think that, it’s okay,” says Miss Evelyn.

The Braxtons

Source: The Braxtons / We TV

Tamar then says in a confessional that she might be the best cook in the family because she makes a “mean BLT at 2:00 in the morning.”

“Okay?!” Tamar reaffirms with a laugh.

“This is such a dream come true allowing my mother to live out her dreams,” says a more demure Tamar. “It’s a lot of healing in cooking, it’s a lot of healing in sharing recipes and stories.”

The Braxtons

Source: The Braxtons / We TV

Miss E agrees and says that “food brings peace.”

The Braxtons

Source: The Braxtons / We TV

Take an exclusive look below.

Episode 103 – “Family Matters” – Premieres Friday, August 23rd at 9:30 pm ET on We TV

The Braxtons are still mending from grief counseling, but when Traci’s son, Kevin Jr., goes missing, his aunties spring into action. Toni struggles to find balance with her health and work. Tamar teams up with Miss E to fulfill a lifelong dream.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Braxtons Evelyn Braxton Tamar Braxton The Braxtons

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close