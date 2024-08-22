Politics

Tim Walz, Hakeem Jeffries, Oprah DNC speeches

#DNC2024: Tim Walz Coaches Up Voters With Halftime Pep Talks, Hakeem Jeffries Rhymes On Time, Oprah Gives Everyone Democracy

Published on August 22, 2024

DNC Tim Walz Hakeem Jeffries Oprah Winfrey

Source: (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)/(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, / Getty

The Democratic National Convention has been 72 hours of celebration, partying, and political power, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. From the moment President Biden announced that he would step away from his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic voting base has been electrified. It has hard to imagine that that excitement could be ratcheted up to another level, but the DNC has proven that there are indeed levels to this s**t.

Night 3 of the convention featured several notable speeches including those of the “headliners,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Oprah Winfrey, and Minnesota Governor and VP Harris’ running mate Tim Walz.

Jeffries set the table for the final act of the night with an instantly viral speech full of rap references, song lyrics, internet slang, and the hilarious crowd-pleasing mantra, “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

Next up to bat was Oprah Winfrey, who gave a joyful but practical speech about “the best of America” that detailed her support for Kamala Harris, a rejection of Donald Trump’s immature brand of “leadership,” and an insistence that Americans’ dialogue with “the other side of the aisle” in good faith without judgment or animus.

Last, but certainly not least, Coach Tim Walz took the stage to thunderous applause and gave a version of the speech that he’s been giving since he burst onto the national stage as VP Harris’ political partner. It was noted that minutes before Walz’ speech, volunteers handed out thousands of oversized signs reading “Coach Walz” on them, and the sea of signs waving in the air created quite the spectacle as the crowd popped with enthusiasm.

It’s very, very hard not to love this guy. That said, no one loves him as much as his family, specifically his son Gus. The 17-year-old played the heartstrings of viewers and attendees when he was seen weeping with pride over his father’s latest accomplishment while yelling, “That’s my dad! That’s my dad!”

VP Harris is scheduled to speak tonight on the final night of the DNC and there has been quite a bit of speculation that Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter might make an appearance to put some words behind her musical support of the vice president. That has not been confirmed in the least bit but it also wouldn’t surprise us at all to see Cowboy Carter turn her microphone on to help galvanize this potentially historic moment.

Stay tuned!

Related Tags

