A$AP Rocky Insists His Kids Have A Normal Childhood, Admits Constantly Watching ‘Cocomelon’ Is ‘Driving [Him] Nuts’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may be one of the world’s most famous couples, but that doesn’t mean their kids can’t have a “normal” childhood.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Rocky opened up about his life as a dad. While discussing the lives of his kids, in particular, the journalist interviewing the rapper asks about the normalcy of his sons’ lives, after which Rocky insisted that his kids are simply “human beings.”

When the journalist says there’s no way his kids are walking to the corner store like the rapper did in his youth, Rocky replied, “Yes they do,” before pulling up proof.

“Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here,” he said, pulling up a video of his 2-year-old son, RZA, walking along a street in SoHo the night prior. “They still human. They human beings.” “This is him last night,” He continued. “He’s walking to the corner store.”

In addition to RZA, Rocky also shares son Riot Rose, 1, with his longtime love Rihanna.

While it’s very clear just how much both of them love being parents from just how much they rave about their kids, there’s still one aspect to raising little ones that the rapper isn’t crazy about.

“That s**t is driving me nuts!” he jokingly said about watching the popular kids cartoon Cocomelon. “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s**t. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

Rocky also found time to praise Rih in his Billboard cover story, calling her the “perfect person” to raise children with.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he said, adding, “[The relationship] is going great.” Rocky continued, “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”