Celebrity

A$AP Rocky Insists His Kids Have A Normal Childhood

A$AP Rocky Insists His Kids Have A Normal Childhood, Admits Constantly Watching ‘Cocomelon’ Is ‘Driving [Him] Nuts’

Published on August 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may be one of the world’s most famous couples, but that doesn’t mean their kids can’t have a “normal” childhood.

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

During a recent interview with Billboard, Rocky opened up about his life as a dad. While discussing the lives of his kids, in particular, the journalist interviewing the rapper asks about the normalcy of his sons’ lives, after which Rocky insisted that his kids are simply “human beings.”

Related Stories

When the journalist says there’s no way his kids are walking to the corner store like the rapper did in his youth, Rocky replied, “Yes they do,” before pulling up proof.

“Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here,” he said, pulling up a video of his 2-year-old son, RZA, walking along a street in SoHo the night prior. “They still human. They human beings.”

“This is him last night,” He continued. “He’s walking to the corner store.”

In addition to RZA, Rocky also shares son Riot Rose, 1, with his longtime love Rihanna.

While it’s very clear just how much both of them love being parents from just how much they rave about their kids, there’s still one aspect to raising little ones that the rapper isn’t crazy about.

“That s**t is driving me nuts!” he jokingly said about watching the popular kids cartoon Cocomelon. “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s**t. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

Rocky also found time to praise Rih in his Billboard cover story, calling her the “perfect person” to raise children with.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he said, adding, “[The relationship] is going great.”

Rocky continued, “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

ASAP Rocky ASAP Rocky Rihanna Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Love Island
22 Items

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close