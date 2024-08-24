Shaboozey May Need Another Shot Of Whiskey As He Sues His Record Label For Breach Of Contract

Shaboozey is having a great year as his track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” continues to dominate the charts, but now he’s in for quite a battle with his former publishing company.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C90IZLEyB91/?img_index=1

According to Rolling Stone, the new country music star is suing the major music publisher, Warner Chappell, for a breach of contract and refusing to let him out of an administrative deal. The singer’s legal team claims that they’ve attempted to pay 110 percent of “unrecouped balances” to terminate his current deal; however, the label is refusing to negotiate.

“To date, Warner has refused to disclose to plaintiff the total amount of the unrecouped balance for the prior advances in violation of the Administration Agreement,” the lawsuit states.

His former label isn’t here for the move. According to TMZ, Kreshendo Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Chappell claims that they agreed to let Shaboozey out of his deal back in 2019 with the caveat that they’d be able to still earn money on his music. They also allege that he was aware of the agreement and are now suing him for fraud to the tune of $2 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C87uCijSbWF/?img_index=1

Kreshendo seems to think that Shaboozey is acting brand new to avoid having to share his newfound riches. His lawsuit also alleges that the company unlawfully released his music without his knowledge.

Nonetheless, Shaboozey is enjoying his success and is allegedly using his access to the rich and famous to bag some pretty women. According to People, the Beyoncé collaborator is getting close to model/actress Emily Ratajkowski. The two were spotted attending the premiere of Zoe Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

What a difference a year can make as Shaboozey was using social media to push his music before landing a spot on Cowboy Carter.

“I’ve been doing music for such a long time, I’ve put a lot of time and years into it,” he told PEOPLE. “I put so much into it that I feel like it’s just cool to see it working. Everybody hopes it works. To see it actually working, it’s unreal. It feels like a dream. It feels like I’m definitely going to wake up at some point and be like, ‘Damn, that s— was a dream?’”

Well, hopefully. he’ll be able to keep his coins.