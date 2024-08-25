BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week of August 25

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Whew! Lots going down in the astro this week. Let’s dive in.

On the 29th Venus enters Libra which is her home turf. She’s partnered and supported by the Sun being in Virgo and Virgo New Moon on the 2nd of Sept.

This trifecta may push us to finally get in shape, completely change our diets and do some deep cleaning of both our homes and our wardrobes.

This is a lovely transit for those who are considering any plastic surgery at this point. Now on the 28th Mercury finally gets out of Retrograde and goes direct in Leo — which will also add to the “let’s get fab” energy of the these other transits. You’ll also find that the end of the summer will allow you to nicely balance both work and play. And finally Pluto slides back into Capricorn through the election. In this transit – ish around money, politics and health get real. As we head into a chaotic time on the global stage, your mental health will take center stage.

It will be key to watch what you consume, who you hang out with and how you handle your emotions. Starting a meditation practice will do well under this transit. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week.

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: You know what they say: “If you’re going through hell, keep going!” Spirit is showing me that some of you could be facing adversity like you never have before. And the Universe wants you to know that it hears your cries and feels your grief. You are protected and once you get to the other side of the “madness” you’ll understand why things played out the way they did. Have faith. RED FLAG: If your gym routine has gotten boring, don’t stop working out, just flip it. Your body will thank you for it. SWEET SPOT: Don’t worry, when the time comes you’ll be able to summon the courage to do the hard thing.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!