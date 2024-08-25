Horoscopes For The Week Of August 25
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week of August 25
The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
Whew! Lots going down in the astro this week. Let’s dive in.
On the 29th Venus enters Libra which is her home turf. She’s partnered and supported by the Sun being in Virgo and Virgo New Moon on the 2nd of Sept.
This trifecta may push us to finally get in shape, completely change our diets and do some deep cleaning of both our homes and our wardrobes.
This is a lovely transit for those who are considering any plastic surgery at this point.
Now on the 28th Mercury finally gets out of Retrograde and goes direct in Leo — which will also add to the “let’s get fab” energy of the these other transits.
You’ll also find that the end of the summer will allow you to nicely balance both work and play.
And finally Pluto slides back into Capricorn through the election. In this transit – ish around money, politics and health get real. As we head into a chaotic time on the global stage, your mental health will take center stage.
It will be key to watch what you consume, who you hang out with and how you handle your emotions. Starting a meditation practice will do well under this transit.
Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CAPRICORN:
You know what they say: “If you’re going through hell, keep going!” Spirit is showing me that some of you could be facing adversity like you never have before. And the Universe wants you to know that it hears your cries and feels your grief. You are protected and once you get to the other side of the “madness” you’ll understand why things played out the way they did. Have faith.
RED FLAG: If your gym routine has gotten boring, don’t stop working out, just flip it. Your body will thank you for it.
SWEET SPOT: Don’t worry, when the time comes you’ll be able to summon the courage to do the hard thing.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
AQUARIUS:
Have you been feeling the need to slow down since the Blue Full Moon in Aquarius last week? If so, that means you’re in alignment with the spiritual upgrade that many of you appear to be receiving at this time. Take more time for meditation, mindful slow mornings, and a less packed social calendar. This will also apply to those with Aquarius in their Moon, Mercury, and Venus.
RED FLAG: Taking adventurous pricy trips – can be awesome! But this is not the season to load them onto a credit card; simply because you may not have the extra funds to clear the debt as fast as you like.
SWEET SPOT: This Virgo New Moon could see many of you finally tackling your-to-do-list. Think calling folks back, going through charges on bank statements, and cleaning behind your sticky stove. LOL…
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
PISCES:
How are you showing up for yourself these days? Especially in partnership with a lover? Spirit is showing that many of you have been doing more inner work — not ignoring your intuition and holding up your boundaries. Congrats! It’s certainly not easy work. If you are single reading this – know that the work you’ve done has created such a large transformation that you could be in alignment to magnetize your Divine Soulmate sooner than you think!
RED FLAG: People be fake. On purpose. In your face, on Social Media. Let them be. Just don’t be their co-signer or their audience. #nobodyhastime
SWEET SPOT: Expect invites to a variety of celebratory events over the coming weeks — and definitely go. Who knows? Your divine partner could be at one of these events (wink)
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
ARIES:
Delay does not mean denial. You may find that under next week’s heavy transits, you’re having to compromise and suck up disappointment. Have faith that the Universe has already worked things out in your favor– you just have to be a little bit more patient.
RED FLAG: Isolation isn’t a bad thing. If you find that you need to have people around you all the time, spend a moment or two this week, digging into why you feel this way.
SWEET SPOT: Please remember that unless it’s your spouse or non-adult child, it’s important to let others carry their own burdens. Otherwise, how does one grow?
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
TAURUS:
With Pluto going into Capricorn through November, many Taureans may find that they have to take extra care with their finances. Hard decisions on how to manage debt will also come up as a major theme. Be mindful of investing in useless courses or risky real estate projects under this transit. And remember it runs for the next several months.
RED FLAG: It’s one thing to be admired, it’s another to have a so-called friend constantly comparing their gifts and wins to yours. Watch the vibes and don’t ignore what you feel.
SWEET SPOT: The Venus in Libra transit will have your inner child wanting to come out and play — allow them to do so. It will be so heartwarming for your soul and spirit.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
GEMINI:
This week will teach many of you that suppressing your true feelings will really mess up your personal energy flow. If you struggle with this, then think about hiring an Emotional Regulation Coach. Geminis are advanced souls that have taken on the tasks of walking with dual-soul personalities. You embody the shadow and the light but unlike the rest of the Zodiac, you don’t have the leisure of choosing which side you show to the world. Take good care of yourself.
RED FLAG: We are in the middle of political chaos. At work – unless it’s literally your job – do not engage. It won’t serve you well in the long run.
SWEET SPOT: Venus in Libra may have ya’ll feeling frisky– ahem. It’s okay to indulge but keep it demure, keep it mindful …you know the rest. LOL.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CANCER:
Stagnant creativity seems to be a theme for many of you at the moment. If this resonates, then now is the time to take a big ole’ detox so that you can open up your third eye and soothe your emotional body. Seriously consider taking a sabbatical from social media, video games, and over-streaming TV shows. While doing this, give consideration to also going on a 3-day fruit juice-only fast. Sit in meditation and journal every day as well. Take note that clearing your energy field and physical body will open you up to channel divine, high vibrational ideas in all areas of your life.
RED FLAG: Brace yourself for a possible shock on the home front. It could be related to a larger-than-expected property tax or a gap in what your insurance is willing to pay for a repair.
SWEET SPOT: An opportunity will come up under the New Moon. You may not feel fully prepared to handle it, but Spirit is asking that you simply trust that you’ve got all the knowledge you need to make it happen!!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LEO:
Are you carrying heavy guilt at this time? The cards show that if this is true, then this guilt that you’re carrying is potentially going to make you physically ill. Find a way to release it. That can be going back and apologizing or simply forgiving yourself for not knowing any better. Whatever you do – trying to control it by suppression doesn’t end well. This will also apply to those with Leo in their Mars and Moon. Take note that with Mercury going direct in your sign- this won’t be a feeling you can escape. You will be forced to face it.
RED FLAG: Understanding someone’s POV doesn’t mean you have to put up with nonsense. We are humans – mistakes happen. But repeated offenses are patterns and speak to personality quirks. Forgive, wisely.
SWEET SPOT: When’s the last time you danced around your living room fresh out of the shower? Joy is your birthright – and it’s the little things that can keep our spirits up no matter what. #moveyourbody
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
VIRGO:
Silence after arguments with a loved one doesn’t mean they are ready to let it go. It could simply mean they need a moment to self-regulate before trying again to find common ground over a hot topic. This tactic is useful and if you feel worried about rejection down the line for speaking your truth, don’t wait too much longer to address it.
RED FLAG: Someone’s breakthrough or level-up, may seem like small beans to you, but means the world to them. Clap for them anyway. We all deserved to be celebrated.
SWEET SPOT: The Virgo New Moon may see you completing a lot of open chapters. Let go with grace and be grateful for seeds that were planted long ago now starting to bear fruit. Werk!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LIBRA:
The Lovers card came up for you – which is on point! With Venus transiting your sign this week, expect all eyes on you and old loves to be circling the block. Enjoy this moment especially if you’ve been nursing heartbreak or have been battling low self-esteem issues. This is also a great transit to plan plastic surgery or flipping your wardrobe up completely.
RED FLAG: Health experts warn us that stress is a silent killer. Don’t get caught up! Take time for your self-care asap.
SWEET SPOT: If you’re single, please be minglin’ even if it’s just on dating apps. The love vibes are too strong to miss out on.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SCORPIO:
Change is inevitable. Expect some disruption this week at work and potentially in your partnership. Spirit is asking that you ride through it like a champ. Clinging to the past just gives us a false sense of hope and delays the blessings that can arrive when we step into a new reality.
RED FLAG: If there are people in your life who are taking from you but never pouring in – just slowly and silently remove them from your life. On the other hand, if you’re the taker and never the one pouring in, go apologize to folks and then work to do better. Now is the time for deep self-evaluation.
SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been seeking to become a professional in the Metaphysical Arts, the cards are signaling that this would be a great path to take at this time.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SAGITTARIUS:
Expect your personal code of ethics and moral compass to be challenged this week. It could be that a higher-up at work asks you to support them in some “wild ‘ish” that you want no part of though you could stand to “benefit” greatly, or it could be a child/teen in your care that has overstepped terribly with an adult or a playmate and now you have to deal with the fallout. Either way, think long and hard before reacting. And always just follow your gut.
RED FLAG: What is the next step in your healing journey? Set the intention of the lessons you want to receive and how you want to receive them so those life curveballs don’t hit you so hard.
SWEET SPOT: Sharing is caring and when we care for others in this way – the blessings are twofold. Keep sharing your beauty, talent, and knowledge with others, and watch your personal luck grow and grow.
Have a great week, guys!
Source: Courtesy / Psychic Zya
Zya is a globally recognized, professionally trained Psychic Medium currently residing in Miami. You can book a session with her at ASKZYA.com
