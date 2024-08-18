BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week of August 18

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week on the 19th we have a rare blue full moon which will be in Aquarius. This mega moon will be felt by everyone but certainly by fixed signs. Expect to crave more independence, to make rapid pivots and for unconventional characters and circumstances to enter your life. This is a great time to do a radical new wardrobe or hairstyle if you’ve grown tired of your old look. And on the 22nd we enter Virgo. Which is a great kick off energy to the Fall season. The fall always reminds us to get our ducks in a row (think back to school supply shopping) as well as the push to refocus on big life projects such as house shopping or tackling debt. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you.

CAPRICORN: Embracing emotional flow and ease over hard nose logic will be a big theme for you under this rare blue Full Moon in Aquarius. And as the Sun goes into Virgo this week as well, expect the Universe to give you a full test run. In other words, don’t overly plan and allow room for things to be slower than usual. RED FLAG: Trusting someone who has previously and consistently lets you down is not wise, no matter how much of a soft spot you may have for them. SWEET SPOT: Spend some time chasing the sun before it heads into it’s nesting stage this Fall. If budget permits, try and squeeze in a quick island getaway and leave an offering for the water spirits for well wishes for yourself and your loved ones.

