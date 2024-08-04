BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week of August 4

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week’s transits are pretty complimentary. On the 4th Venus enters Virgo under a New Moon in Leo. Then on the 5th Mercury goes Retrograde in Virgo. This energy will have us focusing on fixing things in our lives and making them glamorous –from relationships to our physiques. The key here is to not to go to hard on ourselves (hello Virgo) and to manage stress and anxiety that may come up when we feel that we aren’t quite meeting our goals. The New Moon in Leo will be great for all fire signs to move the needle when it comes to romance – so be sure to be out and about when you can. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week.

CAPRICORN: This Leo New Moon will treat Cappy’s quite well. It will give you a chance to let out more of your playful side and even invite in new romantic options and/or spark new life in your current relationship. RED FLAG: If a loved one has been begging you to change some things about yourself, please don’t ignore them or put it off any longer. SWEET SPOT: Enhance the goodness of this new Leo moon by taking a Self Love Bath: 3 cups of epsom salt, 10 drops of rose essential oil and your fave smell good bath oil. Amplify these vibes by listening to a heart chakra meditation while bathing and sit holding a Rose Quartz crystal for at least ten minutes.

