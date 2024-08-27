Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Gets Villainous In 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' Trailer

Gotta Be Faster Than That! Our Favorite Hedgehog Gets Choke-Slammed To Oblivion By Formidable New Foe Shadow In Long-Awaited ‘Sonic 3’ Trailer

Published on August 27, 2024

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 asset

Source: Paramount Pictures

After months of growing anticipation, the trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog 3 finally dropped and wastes no time showing formidable new villain Shadow the Hedgehog (played by the impossibly cool Keanu Reeves) beating the rings out of our favorite hedgehog, Knuckles, and Tails–uh oh!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 asset

Source: Paramount Pictures

Completely outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and saving the planet. Whew, good luck!

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 asset

Source: Paramount Pictures

Check out the buzzy trailer below:

For months, fans speculated on whether Keanu Reeves would actually be joining the franchise after loud whispers circulated across the internet.

But now, with him wreaking havoc in the Sonicverse, the hype surrounding the film couldn’t be more apparent as we head into Hollywood’s holiday season.

To build on the momentum, Paramount projected images promoting the trailer release on buildings across the globe.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 assets

Source: Paramount Pictures

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 assets

Source: Paramount Pictures

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 assets

Source: Paramount Pictures

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the buzzy threequel boasts an all-star ensemble cast including Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, and newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter.

Primed to become one of 2024’s biggest box office hits, Sonic 3 is “probably the most exciting thing that we’ve done in the franchise” according to Producer Toby Ascher who serves as Showrunner on Paramount+’s Knuckles series.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, he confirmed that the upcoming blockbuster is taking ‘a lot’ from classic Sonic Adventure 2 video game.

“It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving,” Ascher told the outlet.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 zooms into theaters Dec. 18, 2024.

