How She Doiiiiin? Wendy Williams Spotted At Holistic Health Store Looking ‘Upbeat’ Amid Health Struggles

Fans of a famed talk show host have been wondering “how she doiiiiin?”and now there’s good news to report! Wendy Williams was “bubbly” and “upbeat” as she made her first appearance in over a year while shopping at a holistic health store in Newark, New Jersey.

Wendy Williams Posed For A Picture With Victor Bowman, The Son Of Dr. Sebi

According to sources who spoke with Page Six, late last week, the 60-year-old former radio host visited Bolingo Balance in Newark, a health store owned by Victor Bowman, the son of the late herbalist healer Dr. Sebi. In a picture shared to Bowman’s Facebook page on Aug. 19, the star, who ended her iconic Wendy Williams Show in June 2022 due to health issues, smiled and appeared happy as she posed for a snap with Bowman, holding a few items from her haul.

Williams radiated happiness, sporting her signature highlighted brown hair with bangs. She donned a denim romper decorated with large roses, complemented by chunky white boots and a pop of pink lipstick.

Sources close to the Ask Wendy author revealed to PageSix that Williams was “sharp, upbeat, and very bubbly” during her store visit. She even took the time to sit down with Bowman to discuss some health products offered in his store. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. also accompanied her as she shopped around.

Fans Have Been Worried About Williams’ Health Over The Last Several Years

Wendy’s vibrant and cheerful sighting contrasts sharply with the somber image from her last public appearance in the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? The docu-series, which aired after the cancellation of her show in 2022 and the start of her court-appointed guardianship, offered a raw glimpse into her struggles with alcohol abuse and severe health issues.

One poignant moment showcased the former daytime talk show host without a wig and with minimal makeup, appearing frail and unrecognizable while speaking with Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna). Her speech seemed impaired and incoherent as she chatted with the famous star in her New York City apartment. The startling scene left many fans shocked by the former Hot Topics host’s condition. Williams’ last public sighting before this recent appearance was in March 2023, when she was seen walking back to her New York City apartment in an all-black outfit, with a solemn expression.

However, during her recent outing at Bolingo Balance, an employee claimed that Williams had much more energy and pep in her step. The insider said the media maven was “engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things.”

According to the employee, Bowman gifted Williams a selection of holistic products, including iron-rich herbs like sarsaparilla, contribo, and bottano oil, which are noted for their skin benefits. Williams also received capsules from Dr. Sebi’s son, known for their potential to support hormonal balance and mental wellness.

The star also “talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” another Bolingo Balance worker noted.

Williams Has Faced Several Health Battles

Williams has strived to overcome several health issues over the last year.

In 2023, representatives for the former Hot 97 radio host revealed that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a neurogenic language disorder, can occur following a traumatic brain injury or dementia. The condition can disrupt the left hemisphere of the brain, which is responsible for language and communication abilities, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association noted. Most common in individuals post-stroke, FTD is a form of brain disease that can drastically change the behavior, cognitive function, and personality of those affected.

Additionally, Williams has been battling lymphedema, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2019. The extreme disorder causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, due to a build-up of lymph fluid when the lymphatic system, responsible for draining excess fluid and waste from tissues, becomes damaged or blocked. Symptoms include swelling, a feeling of heaviness or tightness, restricted movement, and skin changes.

This year, the entertainment legend openly discussed her struggles with lymphedema in her Lifetime docu-series during a teary-eyed confessional.

“This is lymphedema, and I can only feel now 2%. Do you see what this looks like?” Williams said as the camera panned down to show her swollen feet.

“There’s no cure for this. There’s no pill for this!” she cried, before adding; “I should be in a wheelchair, you know?”

We’re glad to see Wendy Williams in better spirits and we hope those Dr. Sebi products help her out on her wellness journey.